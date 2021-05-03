Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks hit 2-month high as crude slips

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their strongest level in two months on Monday as feedstock crude prices fell, but traders were concerned higher supplies emerging from India would likely weigh on the market in the coming months. Widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in India are expected to dent its domestic fuel demand this month, resulting in higher product exports from the country, market watchers said. India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a twelfth straight day, while a leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the "strongest national steps" and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday. Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 28 cents to $7.53 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since March 3. Regional refineries, returning from seasonal maintenance, would also add to existing supplies, while scopes for arbitrage shipments to the West remain limited with Europe struggling to clear its supply overhang, trade sources said. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 19 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the May/June time spread for the industrial fuel grade in Singapore widened its contango structure to trade at minus 10 cents per barrel on Monday. SECOND VIRUS WAVE HITS INDIA'S FUEL DEMAND - Indian state refiners' local fuel sales in April declined due to state-level restrictions aimed at stemming a rampant second wave of coronavirus infections, preliminary data shows. - State retailers' fuel sales in April declined from their sales in March and April 2019 levels, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes are currently being diverted away from ports in India. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil dropped towards $66 a barrel on Monday as concern about demand in India and higher OPEC+ supply offset optimism over a strong demand rebound in countries including the United States and China. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.3 -1.29 -1.83 70.59 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.96 -0.02 1.03 -1.94 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.45 -1.29 -1.82 70.74 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.81 -0.02 1.12 -1.79 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.66 -1.29 -1.82 70.95 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.6 -0.02 1.27 -1.58 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.07 -1.3 -1.80 72.37 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.19 -0.03 18.75 -0.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 69.6 -1.31 -1.85 70.91 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.18 0.01 -5.26 -0.19 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)