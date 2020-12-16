Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks hover around near five-month peak

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil eased on Wednesday, but still within close sight of a near five-month peak touched in the last session, as progress with COVID-19 vaccines supported demand recovery hopes. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $6.18 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from Tuesday's $6.44 per barrel that was the strongest level since July 30. But industry analysts warn a persistent supply glut and lack of arbitrage opportunities would likely continue to dampen the market in coming months. With the conclusion of autumn maintenance season, and some regional refiners ramping up output to meet domestic demand, the regional gasoil surplus is expected to surge this month as some markets still continue to battle the pandemic, market watchers said. "Although gasoil cracks received some support from the onset of winter in North Asia, the product has yet to find strong footing," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at consultancy FGE. "Demand recovery has slowed significantly in recent weeks as many Asian countries continue to fight the COVID-19 crisis." FGE expects the slowing demand growth would make the Asian gasoil surplus increase by some 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month in December. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 5 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes, compared with a 6-cent discount on Tuesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone slipped 0.1% or 9,000 barrels to 6.05 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 14, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.2 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with the weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11, compared with expectations for an increase of 886,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell on a surprise gain in crude oil inventories in the United States and on persistent investor worries about demand for fuel being squeezed amid tighter lockdowns in Europe to counter the coronavirus pandemic. - Asian refining profits for gasoil have hit 4-1/2-month highs on recovering demand led by China and India, though analysts warn that rising shipments from those and other exporters may curb further gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 55.01 0.48 0.88 54.53 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.37 -0.01 0.74 -1.36 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 55.31 0.48 0.88 54.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.07 -0.01 0.94 -1.06 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 55.44 0.48 0.87 54.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.94 -0.01 1.08 -0.93 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 56.33 0.50 0.90 55.83 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.05 0.01 -16.67 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 54.93 0.53 0.97 54.40 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.12 0.01 -7.69 -0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)