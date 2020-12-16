Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks hover around near five-month peak

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil eased on Wednesday,
but still within close sight of a near five-month peak touched in the last session, as progress
with COVID-19 vaccines supported demand recovery hopes.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $6.18 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from Tuesday's $6.44 per barrel that
was the strongest level since July 30.
    But industry analysts warn a persistent supply glut and lack of arbitrage opportunities
would likely continue to dampen the market in coming months.
    With the conclusion of autumn maintenance season, and some regional refiners ramping up
output to meet domestic demand, the regional gasoil surplus is expected to surge this month as
some markets still continue to battle the pandemic, market watchers said.
    "Although gasoil cracks received some support from the onset of winter in North Asia, the
product has yet to find strong footing," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at
consultancy FGE.
    "Demand recovery has slowed significantly in recent weeks as many Asian countries continue
to fight the COVID-19 crisis." 
    FGE expects the slowing demand growth would make the Asian gasoil surplus increase by some
180,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month in December.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 5 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes, compared with a 6-cent discount on Tuesday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone slipped 0.1% or 9,000
barrels to 6.05 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 14, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.2 million barrels so far in 2020, compared
with the weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11, compared
with expectations for an increase of 886,000 barrels, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices fell on a surprise gain in crude oil inventories in the United States and on
persistent investor worries about demand for fuel being squeezed amid tighter lockdowns in
Europe to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
    - Asian refining profits for gasoil have hit 4-1/2-month highs on recovering demand led by
China and India, though analysts warn that rising shipments from those and other exporters may
curb further gains.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                55.01     0.48       0.88       54.53  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.37    -0.01       0.74       -1.36  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               55.31     0.48       0.88       54.83  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.07    -0.01       0.94       -1.06  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               55.44     0.48       0.87       54.96  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.94    -0.01       1.08       -0.93  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              56.33     0.50       0.90       55.83  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.05     0.01     -16.67       -0.06  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    54.93     0.53       0.97       54.40  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.12     0.01      -7.69       -0.13  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
