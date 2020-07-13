Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks inch higher; near-term excess supply feared

Energy
    SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on
Monday, helped by weaker raw material crude prices, but traders were worried near-term demand
would fall short of absorbing available supplies due to renewed coronavirus lockdowns in many
places.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content
in Singapore were at $6.65 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $6.54 a
barrel on Thursday. The market was closed on Friday for Singapore elections.
    The gasoil cracks are currently at their weakest levels for this time of the year on record,
according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2014.
    The regional refiners have been ramping up output on expectations of firmer demand following
the worst of the coronavirus crisis that would now add to the existing supplies in the market,
trade sources said.
    With arbitrage shipments not workable, most of the excess gasoil barrels would likely stay
in the region, leading to a supply overhang, they added.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, was around minus $8 per tonne on Monday, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed.
    Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below,
though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, according to traders.
    India's July gasoil exports are expected to close at about 1.9-2 million tonnes, up from 1.8
million tonnes in June, while gasoil exports from China this month are also expected to be 
higher than June's 818,000 tonnes, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed.
    Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 67 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on Monday, up from 58 cents on Thursday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Sinopec Corp's largest refining subsidiary, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Co, has resumed
operations after a nearly four-month overhaul, Sinopec said in a statement on Monday.

    - Oil prices dropped on Monday on big spikes in COVID-19 infections over the weekend in the
United States and elsewhere while traders await an OPEC technical meeting expected to recommend
an easing of supply cuts.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               48.49    -0.12      -0.25       48.61  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -0.83     0.03      -3.49       -0.86  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              49.13    -0.12      -0.24       49.25  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -0.19     0.03     -13.64       -0.22  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              49.82    -0.12      -0.24       49.94  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     0.50     0.03       6.38        0.47  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             49.99    -0.06      -0.12       50.05  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.67     0.09      15.52        0.58  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   43.21    -0.12      -0.28       43.33  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.34     0.00       0.00       -0.34  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
