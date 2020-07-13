Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks inch higher; near-term excess supply feared

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on Monday, helped by weaker raw material crude prices, but traders were worried near-term demand would fall short of absorbing available supplies due to renewed coronavirus lockdowns in many places. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content in Singapore were at $6.65 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $6.54 a barrel on Thursday. The market was closed on Friday for Singapore elections. The gasoil cracks are currently at their weakest levels for this time of the year on record, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2014. The regional refiners have been ramping up output on expectations of firmer demand following the worst of the coronavirus crisis that would now add to the existing supplies in the market, trade sources said. With arbitrage shipments not workable, most of the excess gasoil barrels would likely stay in the region, leading to a supply overhang, they added. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, was around minus $8 per tonne on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, according to traders. India's July gasoil exports are expected to close at about 1.9-2 million tonnes, up from 1.8 million tonnes in June, while gasoil exports from China this month are also expected to be higher than June's 818,000 tonnes, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed. Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 67 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, up from 58 cents on Thursday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Sinopec Corp's largest refining subsidiary, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Co, has resumed operations after a nearly four-month overhaul, Sinopec said in a statement on Monday. - Oil prices dropped on Monday on big spikes in COVID-19 infections over the weekend in the United States and elsewhere while traders await an OPEC technical meeting expected to recommend an easing of supply cuts. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.49 -0.12 -0.25 48.61 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.83 0.03 -3.49 -0.86 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 49.13 -0.12 -0.24 49.25 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.19 0.03 -13.64 -0.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.82 -0.12 -0.24 49.94 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.50 0.03 6.38 0.47 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.99 -0.06 -0.12 50.05 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.67 0.09 15.52 0.58 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.21 -0.12 -0.28 43.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.34 0.00 0.00 -0.34 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)