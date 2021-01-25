Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks inch up, though lockdowns trigger demand concerns

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on Monday, though the overall sentiment in the industrial fuel market continued to be weighed down by renewed lockdowns in several markets as supplies remain aplenty amid sluggish demand. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $5.61 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $5.40 per barrel on Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have shed 12.5% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The lack of East-West arbitrage opportunities are still keeping the Asian barrels locked within the region as gasoil stocks held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub were at a more than two-month high last week. STK-GO-ARA The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded on Monday at minus $6.56 per tonne, which typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders. Traders, however, have been using new-build very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to take gasoil from Asia to the West on their maiden voyages quite regularly since last year. Asia-loading diesel flows were at 4.17 million tonnes so far in January, on track to fall below the revised December assessment of 9.51 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed on Thursday. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 26 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the widest discounts since Jan. 8. They were at a discount of 24 cents per barrel on Friday. The February/March time spread for 10 ppm gasoil widened its contango by a cent on Monday to trade at a discount of 16 cents per barrel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Indonesia said its coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country's waters on Sunday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 58.92 0.46 0.79 58.46 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.68 -0.01 0.60 -1.67 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.02 0.46 0.79 58.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.58 -0.01 0.64 -1.57 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.27 0.46 0.78 58.81 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.33 -0.01 0.76 -1.32 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.34 0.45 0.75 59.89 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.26 -0.02 8.33 -0.24 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.08 0.22 0.38 57.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.28 -0.02 7.69 -0.26 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)