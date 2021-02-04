Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks linger near multi-month peak

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil cracks dipped on Thursday, but remained within close sight of a multi-month high touched in the previous session, buoyed by reviving industrial demand and expectations of a tighter market in coming months as regional refineries enter spring turnaround season. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $6.37 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, weighed down by firmer feedstock crude prices. The cracks hit a more than six-month high of $6.61 per barrel on Wednesday. "We expect most economies in Asia-Pacific to regain their growth trajectory and Q1 2021 demand to strengthen versus the previous quarter," said Max van der Velden, principal analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie. "We expect that the combination of the vaccine rollouts and countries being better prepared against new waves of the virus would enable markets to rebound quickly from any lockdowns," he added. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF flipped back to a narrow discount of 2 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 1-cent premium a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 0.5% to 14.2 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.5 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 32.4% higher than a year ago. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 9,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 29, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 429,000-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan warned on Thursday that rising oil prices could hurt global economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused most economies to shrink last year. - Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after the OPEC+ alliance of major producers stuck to a reduced output policy, and as crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 62.89 0.64 1.03 62.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.55 0.07 -4.32 -1.62 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 62.99 0.64 1.03 62.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 0.07 -4.61 -1.52 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 63.26 0.64 1.02 62.62 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.18 0.07 -5.60 -1.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 64.42 0.54 0.85 63.88 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.02 -0.03 -300.00 0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 61.81 0.58 0.95 61.23 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.21 -0.1 90.91 -0.11 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)