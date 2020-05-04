Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks plunge as region stays awash with supplies

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil plunged on Monday, weighed down by lacklustre demand amid ongoing coronavirus-led restrictions, while higher supplies from India are worsening the existing glut in the region. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $4.56 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, down from $6.11 a barrel in the last trading session on Thursday. India, which has now extended its nationwide lockdown for another two weeks after May 4, is pushing more barrels into the wider Asian market which is already grappling with supplies, despite refinery run cuts in the region. Indian state retailers' gasoil sales in April dropped by 57% from a year earlier. A weak domestic consumption pattern typically leads to increased import volumes from the country. India's April gasoil exports closed at a four-month high of 2.73 million mt, compared to 2.53 million mt in March, according to Refinitiv oil research assessments. The strong EFS (Exchange of Futures for Swaps) spread and intense competition from Middle Eastern refiners has led Indian cargoes to swing East, with 1.12 million mt, the highest proportion since May 2018, the assessments showed. The EFS, which determines the Asian gasoil price spread between east and west, traded at minus $1.57 a tonne on Monday, Refinitiv data showed, and traders said it was not profitable to ship cargoes from east to west. "With little incentive to ship diesel, the oversupply in the region will certainly be exacerbated as refinery run cuts have been lagging behind demand losses," consultancy Energy Aspects said in its April note. "Recovery in end-user demand is likely to be slow through May as outside of China large swathes of Asia remain under strict lockdown... As diesel molecules remain trapped in the region, all signs point to a deepening contango and more aggressive supply cuts." Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at $1.58 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of $1.85 per barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $4.65 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with $4.57 per barrel on Thursday. Refining margins for jet fuel were at $3.16 a barrel below Dubai crude on Monday, compared with minus $3.19 on Thursday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that a global oil glut may persist even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease, amid a fresh spat between the United States and China over the origin of the virus. - Lower crude production due to reduced activity and OPEC+ cuts, coupled with a partial recovery in oil demand, should drive prices higher next year, Goldman Sachs Equity Research said in a note. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 26.11 -0.93 -3.44 27.04 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.66 0.30 -6.05 -4.96 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 26.60 -0.86 -3.13 27.46 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.17 0.37 -8.15 -4.54 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 26.70 -1.14 -4.09 27.84 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.07 0.09 -2.16 -4.16 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 29.19 -0.96 -3.18 30.15 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.58 0.27 -14.59 -1.85 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 16.58 -2.13 -11.38 18.71 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -4.65 -0.08 1.75 -4.57 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)