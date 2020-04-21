Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks plunge on muted demand, lack of arbitrage flows

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil eased further on Tuesday, as demand from industrial and transportation sectors continued to remain subdued amid imposed lockdowns and restrictions to limit the coronavirus pandemic in the region. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content fell to $6.38 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, down from $7.99 per barrel on Monday. Lowering processing cuts at Asia Pacific oil refineries have not been able to rein in a drop in the fuel margins that have hit record lows earlier this month. The region remains awash with gasoil supplies, while arbitrage shipment opportunities are also not workable at the moment due to high freight rates, two Singapore-based traders said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and North West Europe, was around minus $21 per tonne on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.82 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of $2.78 a barrel on Monday. The May/June time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore widened its contango structure on Tuesday to trade at a discount of $2.45 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $4.06 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, the widest discounts since November 2005. They were at a discount of $3.60 per barrel a day earlier. Jet fuel cracks flipped to a negative territory once again on Tuesday, at $1.82 per barrel below Dubai crude on Tuesday, compared with a premium of 54 cents per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday. Cracks for the aviation fuel had hit a record low of minus $3.35 per barrel earlier this month, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets on Monday, sending crude futures into negative territory for the first time ever, in recognition that the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for fuel and there is not enough storage for the massive glut of oil present on U.S. soil. - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 24.05 -5.46 -18.50 29.51 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.88 0.10 -1.67 -5.98 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 24.12 -5.46 -18.46 29.58 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.81 0.10 -1.69 -5.91 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 24.74 -5.54 -18.30 30.28 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.19 0.02 -0.38 -5.21 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 27.11 -5.60 -17.12 32.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -2.82 -0.04 1.44 -2.78 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 17.59 -6.74 -27.70 24.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -4.06 -0.46 12.78 -3.60 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)