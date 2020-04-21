Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks plunge on muted demand, lack of arbitrage flows

    SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil eased further on
Tuesday, as demand from industrial and transportation sectors continued to remain subdued amid
imposed lockdowns and restrictions to limit the coronavirus pandemic in the region.
    Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content fell to $6.38
per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, down from $7.99 per barrel on
Monday.
    Lowering processing cuts at Asia Pacific oil refineries have not been able to rein in a drop
in the fuel margins that have hit record lows earlier this month.
    The region remains awash with gasoil supplies, while arbitrage shipment opportunities are
also not workable at the moment due to high freight rates, two Singapore-based traders said.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and North West Europe, was around minus $21 per tonne on Tuesday,
according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.82 per barrel
to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of $2.78 a barrel on Monday.
    The May/June time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore widened its contango
structure on Tuesday to trade at a discount of $2.45 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $4.06 per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Monday, the widest discounts since November 2005. They were at a discount of $3.60 per
barrel a day earlier.
    Jet fuel cracks flipped to a negative territory once again on Tuesday, at $1.82
per barrel below Dubai crude on Tuesday, compared with a premium of 54 cents per barrel over
Dubai crude on Monday.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel had hit a record low of minus $3.35 per barrel earlier this
month, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets on Monday, sending crude futures
into negative territory for the first time ever, in recognition that the coronavirus pandemic
has sapped demand for fuel and there is not enough storage for the massive glut of oil present
on U.S. soil.
    - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the
possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the
battered domestic drilling industry.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                            
 CASH ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  24.05    -5.46     -18.50        29.51  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -5.88     0.10      -1.67        -5.98  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 24.12    -5.46     -18.46        29.58  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -5.81     0.10      -1.69        -5.91  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 24.74    -5.54     -18.30        30.28  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -5.19     0.02      -0.38        -5.21  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                27.11    -5.60     -17.12        32.71  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      -2.82    -0.04       1.44        -2.78  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      17.59    -6.74     -27.70        24.33  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -4.06    -0.46      12.78        -3.60  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                            
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click                   
 the RICs below.                                                            
 Brent M1                                                                                   
 Gasoil M1                                                                                  
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                               
 Gasoil M2                                                                                  
 Regrade M1                                                                                 
 Regrade M2                                                                                 
 Jet M1                                                                                     
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                  
 Jet M2                                                                                     
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M1                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M2                                                                  
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                              
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                              
 East-West M1                                                                               
 East-West M2                                                                               
 LGO M1                                                                                     
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                  
 LGO M2                                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                         
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                         
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
