Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post biggest weekly decline in six weeks

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Friday, touching their steepest weekly drop in six weeks, weighed down by excess supply and lacklustre demand for the industrial fuel amid an ongoing virus epidemic. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content , fell to $10.43 barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $10.84 per barrel on Thursday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore fell nearly 13%, the biggest weekly decline since the week ended Jan. 10, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China and later spread to some two dozen countries, has led to extensive travel and industrial restrictions that in turn have hurt demand for gasoil in transportation and manufacturing sectors. China, the worst hit in terms of demand destruction, has ramped up its export volumes to compensate for the loss in domestic consumption. The slump in demand has left the regional gasoil market awash with supplies, trade sources said. China's gasoil exports are expected to be around 2.1-2.2 million metric tonnes (mt) in February, well above January assessment of 1.335 million mt, according to Refinitiv data. Singapore's onshore middle distillate inventories climbed to a 4 1/2-month high of 11.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dropped to 36 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, down from 40 cents a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 19 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 26 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins for jet fuel dipped to $8.18 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, lingering close to their weakest levels in more than a decade. They were at $8.54 per barrel on Thursday. The aviation fuel cracks, impaired by scores of flight cancellations in recent weeks due to the coronavirus, were currently about 49% lower than their seasonal historical average for February levels in the last 10 years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The jet fuel market in Asia would likely remain under pressure at least through the first quarter of this year as major airlines extend flight cancellations over the next one month, industry analysts and trade sources said. CORONAVIRUS THREATENS AIRLINE REVENUES - Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year as they cancel flights due to the coronavirus, according to a preliminary estimate from an industry body. - The bulk of the losses will be borne by Chinese carriers, including a $12.8 billion hit to the Chinese domestic market alone, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday. - Chinese airlines have cut 80% of their planned capacity to, from and within China this week, according to flight data firm OAG. - Overall, IATA expects passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region to fall by 8.2% this year, compared to an earlier estimate of a 4.8% rise. CHINA PASSENGER CAR SALES TUMBLE - Retail sales of passenger cars in China crumbled 92% on an annual basis in the first 16 days of February, according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), as the coronavirus outbreak slammed the brakes on businesses across the country. - China's passenger vehicle sales recorded 4,909 units in the first 16 days, down from 59,930 vehicles in the same period a year earlier, data from CPCA showed, the first major figures to demonstrate just how hard the epidemic is hitting the world's biggest auto market. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 4.7% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 20, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA were down 6.7% at 434,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 31.7% lower, while gasoil inventories were down 7.1%. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 636,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel deals, two gasoil trades - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - The oil market's pricing structure signals a potential tightening in supplies from a surge in demand as fears about the impact of the coronavirus subside and following tighter U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan exports. - Oil prices fell around 1% on Friday, pressured by growing worries about fuel demand as a coronavirus epidemic spread further beyond China, and as major crude producers appeared to be in no rush to cut output to buttress the market. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.18 -1.06 -1.60 66.24 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.85 0.01 -0.54 -1.86 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.66 -1.06 -1.59 66.72 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.37 0.01 -0.72 -1.38 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.01 -1.06 -1.58 67.07 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.02 0.01 -0.97 -1.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.39 -1.10 -1.61 68.49 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.36 -0.04 -10.00 0.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.57 -0.93 -1.42 65.50 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.19 0.07 -26.92 -0.26 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)