Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post biggest weekly gain in over 9 months

    SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Friday,
posting their biggest weekly gain in more than nine months, due to a steady uptick in demand
over the past couple of weeks.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to 
$12.82 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, their highest since Jan. 14,
despite firmer raw material crude prices. The gasoil cracks were at $12.30 per barrel on
Thursday.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have climbed 11.7% this week, the biggest
weekly increase since early-May last year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    A switch to cleaner marine fuels in the shipping sector, which came into effect this year,
is expected to boost demand for marine gasoil (MGO) over the next few weeks, albeit at a slower
rate than expected earlier.
    Gasoil demand is slowly kicking in since the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
banned ships from using fuels with sulphur content above 0.5% from Jan. 1, trade sources said. 
    But overall demand remains limited due to an ongoing virus epidemic that originated from
China, they added.
    The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 636 as of the end of
Thursday, while widespread travel and public health restrictions are taking an increasing toll
on the services sector and many factories have suspended operations until next week or longer.

    Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 61 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with 69 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped in a discount of 13 cents
per barrel over Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a premium of 9 cents a barrel on
Thursday.
    Refining margins for the aviation fuel climbed to $10.62 per barrel over Dubai
crude on Friday, up from $10.35 a barrel on Thursday.
    The regional jet fuel demand remains under pressure as global airlines have suspended or
scaled back flights due to the virus epidemic.
    
    AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA
    - Global air passenger traffic for December showed demand rose 4.5% against the same month a
year earlier, while demand for the full-year 2019 climbed 4.2% compared with 2018, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
    - "The 2019 result is a slowdown compared to 2018's annual growth of 7.3% and marked the
first year since the global financial crisis in 2009 with passenger demand below the long-term
trend of around 5.5% annual growth," the IATA said in a statement.
    - Passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines increased 4.5% in 2019, a steep decline
compared to 8.5% growth in the preceding year, according to IATA.
    Among domestic regional markets, passenger traffic in China grew 7.8% in 2019 at the slowest
pace since the global financial crisis, while India's four years of double-digit demand growth
came to a halt last year with traffic rising 5.1%, down from 18.9% in 2018, the IATA said.
    
    CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTS GLOBAL CONTAINER SHIPPING TRADE
    - China's fast-spreading coronavirus is throwing the global container shipping trade out of
sync, with lines re-routing cargoes and reducing calls to Chinese ports, setting the scene for
months of delivery delays ahead, industry sources said.
    - China's decision to extend its Lunar New Year holiday period until Feb. 10 has compounded
logistical complications, despite its ports staying open. China is a vital link to the container
sector, transporting everything from fresh food to phones and designer clothes as well as
industrial parts.
    - The world's top container lines Maersk, MSC and CMA CGM have all reduced calls to China,
known as blank sailings, the companies said in recent days.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 3.1% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 6, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 2.6% to 484,000 tonnes, the data showed.
    - Jet fuel stocks dropped as imports to the region slowed, while gasoil stocks were lower as
inland demand improved due to high water levels up the Rhine, according to Insights Global.
    - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 25.2% lower, while gasoil inventories
were up 2.9%.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - U.S. crude flows to Europe are set to increase over the coming month as demand from Asia
has plummeted due to the coronavirus outbreak, traders and shipbrokers said. Activity to charter
Aframax vessels, which can carry about 600,000 barrels of crude, are busy for the trans-Atlantic
route, two shipbrokers familiar with the matter said.
    - Oil prices climbed on Friday after Russia said it backs a recommendation for OPEC and
other producers to deepen output cuts amid falling demand for crude as China battles the
coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 65.54    -0.23      -0.35       65.77  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.72     0.18      -9.47       -1.90  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                66.12    -0.23      -0.35       66.35  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.14     0.18     -13.64       -1.32  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                66.86    -0.51      -0.76       67.37  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -0.40    -0.10      33.33       -0.30  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               67.86    -0.50      -0.73       68.36  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      0.61    -0.08     -11.59        0.69  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     64.09    -1.29      -1.97       65.38  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.13    -0.22    -244.44        0.09  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                          
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                       
 click the RICs below.                                                    
 Brent M1                                                                                 
 Gasoil M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                             
 Gasoil M2                                                                                
 Regrade M1                                                                               
 Regrade M2                                                                               
 Jet M1                                                                                   
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                
 Jet M2                                                                                   
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                            
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                            
 East-West M1                                                                             
 East-West M2                                                                             
 LGO M1                                                                                   
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                
 LGO M2                                                                                   
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                       
 
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
