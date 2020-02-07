Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post biggest weekly gain in over 9 months

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain in more than nine months, due to a steady uptick in demand over the past couple of weeks. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $12.82 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, their highest since Jan. 14, despite firmer raw material crude prices. The gasoil cracks were at $12.30 per barrel on Thursday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have climbed 11.7% this week, the biggest weekly increase since early-May last year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. A switch to cleaner marine fuels in the shipping sector, which came into effect this year, is expected to boost demand for marine gasoil (MGO) over the next few weeks, albeit at a slower rate than expected earlier. Gasoil demand is slowly kicking in since the International Maritime Organization (IMO) banned ships from using fuels with sulphur content above 0.5% from Jan. 1, trade sources said. But overall demand remains limited due to an ongoing virus epidemic that originated from China, they added. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 636 as of the end of Thursday, while widespread travel and public health restrictions are taking an increasing toll on the services sector and many factories have suspended operations until next week or longer. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 61 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with 69 cents per barrel a day earlier. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped in a discount of 13 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a premium of 9 cents a barrel on Thursday. Refining margins for the aviation fuel climbed to $10.62 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, up from $10.35 a barrel on Thursday. The regional jet fuel demand remains under pressure as global airlines have suspended or scaled back flights due to the virus epidemic. AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA - Global air passenger traffic for December showed demand rose 4.5% against the same month a year earlier, while demand for the full-year 2019 climbed 4.2% compared with 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday. - "The 2019 result is a slowdown compared to 2018's annual growth of 7.3% and marked the first year since the global financial crisis in 2009 with passenger demand below the long-term trend of around 5.5% annual growth," the IATA said in a statement. - Passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines increased 4.5% in 2019, a steep decline compared to 8.5% growth in the preceding year, according to IATA. Among domestic regional markets, passenger traffic in China grew 7.8% in 2019 at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis, while India's four years of double-digit demand growth came to a halt last year with traffic rising 5.1%, down from 18.9% in 2018, the IATA said. CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTS GLOBAL CONTAINER SHIPPING TRADE - China's fast-spreading coronavirus is throwing the global container shipping trade out of sync, with lines re-routing cargoes and reducing calls to Chinese ports, setting the scene for months of delivery delays ahead, industry sources said. - China's decision to extend its Lunar New Year holiday period until Feb. 10 has compounded logistical complications, despite its ports staying open. China is a vital link to the container sector, transporting everything from fresh food to phones and designer clothes as well as industrial parts. - The world's top container lines Maersk, MSC and CMA CGM have all reduced calls to China, known as blank sailings, the companies said in recent days. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 3.1% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 6, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 2.6% to 484,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Jet fuel stocks dropped as imports to the region slowed, while gasoil stocks were lower as inland demand improved due to high water levels up the Rhine, according to Insights Global. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 25.2% lower, while gasoil inventories were up 2.9%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - U.S. crude flows to Europe are set to increase over the coming month as demand from Asia has plummeted due to the coronavirus outbreak, traders and shipbrokers said. Activity to charter Aframax vessels, which can carry about 600,000 barrels of crude, are busy for the trans-Atlantic route, two shipbrokers familiar with the matter said. - Oil prices climbed on Friday after Russia said it backs a recommendation for OPEC and other producers to deepen output cuts amid falling demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.54 -0.23 -0.35 65.77 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.72 0.18 -9.47 -1.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.12 -0.23 -0.35 66.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.14 0.18 -13.64 -1.32 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.86 -0.51 -0.76 67.37 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.40 -0.10 33.33 -0.30 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.86 -0.50 -0.73 68.36 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.61 -0.08 -11.59 0.69 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.09 -1.29 -1.97 65.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.13 -0.22 -244.44 0.09 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)