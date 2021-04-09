Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post second straight weekly gain

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Friday,
but posted a second consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by expectations for a tighter market as
regional refinery outages would cap near-term supplies.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped 14 cents to
$6.46 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, lingering close to a near
one-month high touched earlier in the week. 
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have gained 22.6% this week, their
steepest weekly rise since end-October.
    China's diesel exports in April are expected to drop below last month's total of 2.9 million
tonnes as both state-owned and teapot refineries enter turnarounds this month, but the downside
would likely be limited by high domestic inventories, according to Refinitiv Oil Research
assessments.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged on Friday at a
discount of 1 cent per barrel, while April/May time spread for the industrial fuel grade
 widened its contango structure by a cent to minus 8 cents per barrel.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA slipped 0.9% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week to April 8, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 1.6% to 904,000 tonnes.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
        
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd has put out a fire at a production
platform in Bohai Bay and is focusing its efforts on searching for three people who went
missing, the firm said on Friday.
    - Oil prices edged down on Friday as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers
and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              65.05    -0.33      -0.50       65.38  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.6    -0.01       0.63       -1.59  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             65.22    -0.33      -0.50       65.55  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -1.43    -0.01       0.70       -1.42  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             65.47    -0.33      -0.50        65.8  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -1.18    -0.01       0.85       -1.17  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            66.64    -0.32      -0.48       66.96  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.01        0       0.00       -0.01  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  63.59    -0.43      -0.67       64.02  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.6     0.01      -1.64       -0.61  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
