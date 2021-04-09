Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post second straight weekly gain

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Friday, but posted a second consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by expectations for a tighter market as regional refinery outages would cap near-term supplies. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped 14 cents to $6.46 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, lingering close to a near one-month high touched earlier in the week. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have gained 22.6% this week, their steepest weekly rise since end-October. China's diesel exports in April are expected to drop below last month's total of 2.9 million tonnes as both state-owned and teapot refineries enter turnarounds this month, but the downside would likely be limited by high domestic inventories, according to Refinitiv Oil Research assessments. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged on Friday at a discount of 1 cent per barrel, while April/May time spread for the industrial fuel grade widened its contango structure by a cent to minus 8 cents per barrel. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA slipped 0.9% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week to April 8, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 1.6% to 904,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd has put out a fire at a production platform in Bohai Bay and is focusing its efforts on searching for three people who went missing, the firm said on Friday. - Oil prices edged down on Friday as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.05 -0.33 -0.50 65.38 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 -0.01 0.63 -1.59 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.22 -0.33 -0.50 65.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.43 -0.01 0.70 -1.42 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 65.47 -0.33 -0.50 65.8 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.18 -0.01 0.85 -1.17 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.64 -0.32 -0.48 66.96 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 0 0.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.59 -0.43 -0.67 64.02 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.6 0.01 -1.64 -0.61 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)