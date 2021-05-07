Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post sixth straight weekly gain

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil posted their sixth consecutive weekly rise on Friday as spring refinery turnarounds tightened regional supplies. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil remained unchanged at $7.57 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The cracks have gained 4.4% this week, and have risen about 15% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The gasoil market, however, is expected to come under pressure in the coming weeks as refineries returning from maintenance ramp up production, while coronavirus lockdowns in India and Japan dampen demand for the industrial fuel. India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases on Friday, and traders expect wider impending lockdowns would result in soaring fuel exports from the country. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 10 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, while the May/June time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade traded at a narrow contango of minus 1 cent a barrel. CHINA'S APRIL OIL IMPORTS FALL - China's crude oil imports in April fell 0.2% from a year earlier as refiners curbed production to relieve a squeeze in profit margins brought about by rising crude oil prices and bulging inventories. - The world's biggest crude oil buyer brought in 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil in April, or 9.82 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed. That was the lowest since December and was down from 11.69 million bpd of imports in March. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA slipped 0.8% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week ended May 6, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 3.5% on-week to 946,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices steadied on Friday and were set for a weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery, though the COVID-19 crisis in India capped prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.98 -1.17 -1.62 72.15 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.9 -0.01 0.53 -1.89 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.13 -1.17 -1.62 72.3 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.75 -0.01 0.57 -1.74 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.34 -1.17 -1.61 72.51 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.54 -0.01 0.65 -1.53 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.78 -1.12 -1.52 73.9 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.1 0.04 -28.57 -0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 71.29 -1.35 -1.86 72.64 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.12 -0.02 -14.29 0.14 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)