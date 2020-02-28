Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post third straight weekly loss

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Friday but posted their third straight weekly decline amid growing fears of slowing demand for the industrial and transportation fuel, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads rapidly outside China. The virus, which originated in China, has killed more than 2,700 people in the country, and spread to 46 other countries, where 57 deaths have been reported. Traders are concerned the outbreak could harm the global economy, inflicting further blows to the regional gasoil market that is already struggling with lacklustre demand. Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday, as the world prepared for a pandemic and investors dumped equities in expectation of a global recession. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $9.39 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, up from a near four-year low of $7.79 per barrel on Thursday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade plunged about 10% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a premium of 20 cents per barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 1 cent per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, against a discount of 7 cents on Thursday. Refining margins for jet fuel rose to $7.10 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday. They were at $6.04 per barrel on Thursday, the lowest since mid-2009. Cracks for the aviation fuel have shed about 13% this week. SAUDI CUTS MARCH OIL VOLUMES TO CHINA - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is reducing crude supplies to China in March by at least 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to slower refinery demand following the coronavirus outbreak, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. - The scale of the reduction underlines the drop in consumption caused by the outbreak in the world's top oil importer. China normally takes 1.8 million bpd to 2 million bpd of Saudi crude, the sources said. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 6.1% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 27, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA were down 3.7% at 418,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Gasoil stocks fell as demand up the Rhine was stable, while jet fuel stocks fell to their lowest since September 2014 as demand to store the product in the hub dwindled, said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 31.7% lower, while gasoil inventories dropped 12%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Indian refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy are planning to wind down purchases of Venezuelan oil in April, fearing future U.S. sanctions could choke off all avenues to trade with state-run oil firm PDVSA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. - Oil prices slumped to their lowest in more than a year on Friday and were set for their steepest weekly fall in more than four years as the spread of the coronavirus stoked fears of slowing global demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 56.40 -0.17 -0.30 56.57 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.94 0.07 -3.48 -2.01 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 56.67 -0.17 -0.30 56.84 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.67 0.07 -4.02 -1.74 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 57.36 -0.17 -0.30 57.53 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.98 0.07 -6.67 -1.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 58.61 -0.17 -0.29 58.78 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.27 0.07 35.00 0.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 56.11 -0.79 -1.39 56.90 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.01 0.06 -85.71 -0.07 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)