Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks register first weekly drop in five

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped for a fifth
consecutive session on Friday, registering their first weekly decline in five, as some supplies
remain locked within the region wing to a lack of arbitrage opportunities.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell 34 cents to
$7.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade have shed 13.3% this week, representing the steepest
weekly drop since Jan. 22.
     Middle-distillate inventories in Singapore climbed to a 12-week high of 15.5 million
barrels this week.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $13 a tonne on Friday – a level
that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments.
    Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a
tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates, traders say.
    Asia's February-loading diesel export volumes were expected to close at about 7 million
tonnes, down from 7.41 million tonnes in January, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount 
2 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 1 cent discount on Thursday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.1% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 25, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 7% to 999,000 tonnes.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel deal, no gasoil trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's crude oil imports are set to slow in the second quarter after Brent prices hit a
13-month high, cooling demand and capping refiners' margins as they prepare to shut for planned
maintenance, industry sources and analysts said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 69.87    -1.45      -2.03       71.32  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -1.6    -0.01       0.63       -1.59  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                69.97    -1.45      -2.03       71.42  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -1.5    -0.01       0.67       -1.49  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                70.25    -1.45      -2.02        71.7  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.22    -0.01       0.83       -1.21  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               71.45    -1.45      -1.99        72.9  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.02    -0.01     100.00       -0.01  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     68.74    -1.44      -2.05       70.18  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.31     0.01      -3.12       -0.32  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                          
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta
Editing by David Goodman
)
