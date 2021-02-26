Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks register first weekly drop in five

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, registering their first weekly decline in five, as some supplies remain locked within the region wing to a lack of arbitrage opportunities. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell 34 cents to $7.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade have shed 13.3% this week, representing the steepest weekly drop since Jan. 22. Middle-distillate inventories in Singapore climbed to a 12-week high of 15.5 million barrels this week. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $13 a tonne on Friday – a level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on factors such as freight rates, traders say. Asia's February-loading diesel export volumes were expected to close at about 7 million tonnes, down from 7.41 million tonnes in January, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount 2 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 1 cent discount on Thursday. INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.1% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 25, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 7% to 999,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil imports are set to slow in the second quarter after Brent prices hit a 13-month high, cooling demand and capping refiners' margins as they prepare to shut for planned maintenance, industry sources and analysts said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.87 -1.45 -2.03 71.32 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 -0.01 0.63 -1.59 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.97 -1.45 -2.03 71.42 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.5 -0.01 0.67 -1.49 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.25 -1.45 -2.02 71.7 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.22 -0.01 0.83 -1.21 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.45 -1.45 -1.99 72.9 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.02 -0.01 100.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.74 -1.44 -2.05 70.18 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 0.01 -3.12 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman )