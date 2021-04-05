Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks rise, time spread stays in contango

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Monday, primarily buoyed by weaker feedstock crude prices, while the prompt-month spread for the industrial fuel remained in a contango structure. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $6.13 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $5.27 per barrel in the last trading session on Friday. The regional gasoil market is currently awash with supplies, especially due to heavy export volumes from China and India, while recovery in demand remains lacklustre, trade sources said. China's diesel exports in March were around 2.34 million tonnes, the highest since April 2020, while diesel exports from India rose to a two-month high of 2.36 million tonnes last month, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. Steady Chinese exports in April would likely dampen expectations for a tighter gasoil market during the spring refinery maintenance season, market watchers said. The April/May time spread for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade in Singapore, which has little changed its contango structure over the last two weeks, traded at a discount of 21 cents per barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 23 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, supported by an uptick in buying interest for physical cargoes in the trade window on Monday. HIN LEONG'S OWNERS FACE ASSET CLAIMS - Stung by the collapse of Asia's top independent oil trading firm, some global banks have teamed up to seek the personal assets of the family behind Hin Leong Trading, which has left creditors on the hook for billions of dollars. - As part of what sources say is the biggest legal case in living memory in Singapore, liquidators and creditors are hunting for assets from the city-state to China to Australia belonging to the Lim family, after the Singapore-based company was wound up in March. - At a hearing on Monday, court-appointed liquidators will ask the Singapore High Court to freeze the family's assets worldwide, from multimillion-dollar homes to country club memberships, shares and funds, three sources with knowledge of the case told Reuters. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil fell to below $64 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.6 1.45 2.26 64.15 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.61 0.01 -0.62 -1.62 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.77 1.45 2.25 64.32 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.44 0.01 -0.69 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.1 1.45 2.24 64.65 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.11 0.01 -0.89 -1.12 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.98 1.52 2.32 65.46 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.23 0.08 -25.81 -0.31 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.98 1.45 2.32 62.53 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.62 0.03 -4.62 -0.65 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)