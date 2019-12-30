Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks rise to highest in over seven weeks

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to their highest in over a month on Monday, buoyed by expectations of firmer near-term demand as the shipping industry switches to cleaner marine fuels from Jan. 1. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $16.06 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Nov. 7. They were at $15.67 per barrel on Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have risen about 7% over the last couple of weeks and are currently at their strongest seasonal level in the last five years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The marine gasoil (MGO) market would likely get a major boost over the next few months as new International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules prohibit ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5% sulphur, compared with 3.5% through the end of December. Though very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) has been the primary choice of ship owners in the fuel switch, traders expect MGO demand to pick up as more and more ships seek compliant fuel and VLSFO stocks get depleted. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 85 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with 91 cents per barrel on Friday. The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil, which have remained in firm backwardation over the last one month, widened on Monday to trade at a premium of 70 cents per barrel. Backwardation, when the front-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, makes it uneconomical to store the product, resulting in a drawdown in inventories. It is usually seen as a sign that prices are likely to head higher in future months. Meanwhile, cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 20 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a premium of 27 cents per barrel on Friday. Cracks for jet fuel jumped 39 cents to $14.61 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals. - BP sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel to Singapore trader Hin Leong for Jan. 19-23, loading at a premium of 10 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 245,000 barrels of jet fuel to CAO for Jan. 21-25, loading at $80.78 per barrel. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices hovered around three-month highs on Monday following a higher-than-expected crude inventory drawdown and optimism over an expected U.S.-China trade deal, while traders kept a close eye on Middle East unrest. - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, may consider wrapping up their oil output reduction in 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 80.04 0.05 0.06 79.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.06 0.05 -2.37 -2.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 80.67 0.07 0.09 80.60 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.43 0.07 -4.67 -1.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 81.94 0.06 0.07 81.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.16 0.06 -27.27 -0.22 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 82.96 -0.05 -0.06 83.01 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.85 -0.06 -6.59 0.91 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 80.96 0.01 0.01 80.95 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.20 -0.07 -25.93 0.27 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anil D'Silva)