Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks rise to over 3-month high

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil on Monday hit their highest level in over three months, while cash differentials for industrial fuel inched up. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 22 cents to $5.28 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Aug. 20. Gasoil cracks have risen about 45% in November, their biggest monthly gain since June, as recent refinery run cuts and a few shipments of gasoil on new-build supertankers have helped drain out some of the excess supplies from the region. With refiners ramping up output rates in response to increasing domestic demand in markets such as India, and the likelihood of China's gasoil exports remaining elevated in the coming weeks, the regional gasoil market will stay well supplied in the near term, trade sources said. Meanwhile, the exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $3.57 per tonne on Monday, typically making it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 14 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a 15-cent discount on Friday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. investors and escalating tensions with Beijing weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 50.89 0.93 1.86 49.96 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.29 0.01 -0.77 -1.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 51.19 0.93 1.85 50.26 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.99 0.01 -1.00 -1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 51.34 0.93 1.84 50.41 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.84 0.01 -1.18 -0.85 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 52.04 0.93 1.82 51.11 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.14 0.01 -6.67 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 50.23 0.08 0.16 50.15 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 -0.01 4.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)