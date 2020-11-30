Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks rise to over 3-month high

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil on Monday hit their
highest level in over three months, while cash differentials for industrial fuel inched up.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 22
cents to $5.28 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Aug.
20. 
    Gasoil cracks have risen about 45% in November, their biggest monthly gain since June, as
recent refinery run cuts and a few shipments of gasoil on new-build supertankers have helped
drain out some of the excess supplies from the region.
    With refiners ramping up output rates in response to increasing domestic demand in markets
such as India, and the likelihood of China's gasoil exports remaining elevated in the coming
weeks, the regional gasoil market will stay well supplied in the near term, trade sources said.
    Meanwhile, the exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread
between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $3.57 per tonne on Monday,
typically making it unworkable for arbitrage shipments.
    Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below,
though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 14 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a 15-cent discount on Friday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - The Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and
national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military
companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. investors and
escalating tensions with Beijing weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                50.89     0.93       1.86       49.96  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.29     0.01      -0.77       -1.30  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               51.19     0.93       1.85       50.26  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -0.99     0.01      -1.00       -1.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               51.34     0.93       1.84       50.41  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.84     0.01      -1.18       -0.85  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              52.04     0.93       1.82       51.11  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.14     0.01      -6.67       -0.15  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    50.23     0.08       0.16       50.15  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.26    -0.01       4.00       -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
