Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks rise to over 3-week high on hopes of firmer demand

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Monday, hitting their strongest level in more than three weeks, buoyed by expectations for recovering demand as wider vaccine rollouts help governments ease lockdown measures in coming weeks. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.68 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since June 11. They were at $8.41 per barrel on Friday. But a slowdown in industrial and construction activity due to pandemic-related restrictions in several markets and a seasonal impact of monsoon on transportation fuel demand would likely keep a lid on any further upside in the near term, trade sources said. Thailand plans to allow some construction projects to resume in its capital and surrounding provinces although most sites and workers' camps will remain closed until later this month. India's gasoil sales in June rose 18.5% from May due to an uptick in economic activity after some COVID-19 lockdowns were eased, but the country's diesel demand typically takes a hit during the peak monsoon season, which is due shortly. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 10 cents per barrel on Monday. The July/August spread for the fuel grade widened its backwardation by 3 cents to 11 cents per barrel on Monday, while the front-month spread traded at 12 cents per barrel. EU TO PROPOSE AVIATION FUEL TAX IN GREEN POLICY PUSH - The European Commission has drafted plans to set an EU-wide minimum tax rate for polluting aviation fuels, as it seeks to meet more ambitious targets to fight climate change, a document seen by Reuters shows. - The European Commission is drafting an overhaul of EU energy taxation, as part of a package of measures it will propose on July 14, to meet a target to reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Monday, driven higher by a disagreement inside OPEC+ about output policy that led to a third day of talks to try to break an impasse among producers in the group. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.59 0.93 1.18 78.66 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.26 0.03 -1.31 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 79.69 0.93 1.18 78.76 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.16 0.03 -1.37 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 79.9 0.93 1.18 78.97 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.95 0.03 -1.52 -1.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 81.75 0.9 1.11 80.85 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.1 -0.01 11.11 -0.09 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.8 1 1.29 77.8 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.47 0.01 -2.08 -0.48 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)