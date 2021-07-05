Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks rise to over 3-week high on hopes of firmer demand

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Monday,
hitting their strongest level in more than three weeks, buoyed by expectations for recovering
demand as wider vaccine rollouts help governments ease lockdown measures in coming weeks.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.68 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since June 11. They were at
$8.41 per barrel on Friday.
    But a slowdown in industrial and construction activity due to pandemic-related restrictions
in several markets and a seasonal impact of monsoon on transportation fuel demand would likely
keep a lid on any further upside in the near term, trade sources said.
    Thailand plans to allow some construction projects to resume in its capital and surrounding
provinces although most sites and workers' camps will remain closed until later this month.

    India's gasoil sales in June rose 18.5% from May due to an uptick in economic activity after
some COVID-19 lockdowns were eased, but the country's diesel demand typically takes a hit during
the peak monsoon season, which is due shortly.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 10 cents per barrel on Monday.
    The July/August spread for the fuel grade widened its backwardation by 3
cents to 11 cents per barrel on Monday, while the front-month spread traded at 12 cents per
barrel.
    
    EU TO PROPOSE AVIATION FUEL TAX IN GREEN POLICY PUSH
    - The European Commission has drafted plans to set an EU-wide minimum tax rate for polluting
aviation fuels, as it seeks to meet more ambitious targets to fight climate change, a document
seen by Reuters shows.
    - The European Commission is drafting an overhaul of EU energy taxation, as part of a
package of measures it will propose on July 14, to meet a target to reduce EU greenhouse gas
emissions by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades 
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose on Monday, driven higher by a disagreement inside OPEC+ about output
policy that led to a third day of talks to try to break an impasse among producers in the group.


    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               79.59     0.93       1.18       78.66  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.26     0.03      -1.31       -2.29  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              79.69     0.93       1.18       78.76  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.16     0.03      -1.37       -2.19  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               79.9     0.93       1.18       78.97  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.95     0.03      -1.52       -1.98  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             81.75      0.9       1.11       80.85  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.1    -0.01      11.11       -0.09  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    78.8        1       1.29        77.8  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.47     0.01      -2.08       -0.48  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                    
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up