Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks rise to strongest level in over five weeks

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil hit their highest level in over a month on Tuesday, as economies gradually lift their coronavirus-induced restrictions, boosting consumption of the industrial fuel. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed more than a dollar to $5.67 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the highest since April 30. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade have risen about 40% in the last week, after hitting a record low of $1.77 per barrel last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The global diesel market is showing early signs of a recovery amid indications of reopening in certain markets, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research. "China is leading the re-emergence from months of lockdowns, and while the economy is still far removed from pre-COVID-19 norms, all indications point to activities and fuel demand returning slowly but surely in the domestic market," Fitch analysts said in a note. "However, the same cannot be said for the most of rest of Asia and Europe. Bloated diesel inventories near historical highs even with depressed refinery runs point to still sluggish domestic demand and weak sentiment, although many are targeting to lift lockdown measures in stages in the coming months." Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with 15 cents on Monday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by two cents to 25 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. Traders expect the jet fuel market to find some support as regional airlines open up more flight routes in coming days. Vietnam plans to allow a resumption of flights to and from countries that have had no cases of coronavirus for 30 days, state media cited the prime minister as saying on Tuesday, with priority destinations including Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell on Tuesday weighed down by a stronger dollar and oversupply concerns after it was announced that a trio of Gulf producers would end voluntary output cuts.