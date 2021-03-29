Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks slip amid expectations for ample supplies

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil inched lower on Monday, despite weaker feedstock crude prices, while traders were concerned increased export volumes from China would weigh on the regional market in the near term. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped 4 cents to $4.93 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The gasoil cracks, which have shed 33% so far this month, currently linger at their weakest seasonal levels on record, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. China's diesel exports in March are expected to be around 1.6 million-1.7 million tonnes, likely exceeding the export volumes from last month, while India's March-loading diesel exports were seen at around 1.8 million-1.9 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 28-cent discount on Friday. PERTAMINA AIMS TO RESTART OIL REFINERY IN DAYS AFTER BLAZE - Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it hoped to restore operations at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java in four or five days, as firefighters worked to extinguish a massive blaze that broke out overnight, injuring five people. - Pertamina shut the plant and evacuated about 950 nearby residents, with videos shared on social media showing huge flames engulfing the 125,000 barrels per day facility, while a large explosion could be heard. - Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati told reporters the fire was concentrated in the refinery's storage tanks and there had been no impact on the processing plant. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - A massive container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Monday, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a huge backlog of ships. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.92 0.88 1.35 65.04 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.62 0.02 -1.22 -1.64 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.09 0.88 1.35 65.21 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 0.02 -1.36 -1.47 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.42 0.88 1.34 65.54 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.12 0.02 -1.75 -1.14 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.27 0.87 1.31 66.4 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.27 0.01 -3.57 -0.28 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.74 1.04 1.63 63.7 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.54 0.01 -1.82 -0.55 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)