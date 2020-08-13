Credit RSS
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks slip, cash discounts widen on muted trading

    SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Thursday,
despite weaker raw material crude prices, while traders were concerned that ample supplies and
weak demand due to reimposed coronavirus-led lockdowns would keep the market under pressure.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $5.95
a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 18 cents lower from Wednesday.
    Cracks for the industrial fuel grade, which are currently at their weakest seasonal level on
record, have shed 13% over the last couple of weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    "There was some tightness on the gasoil front last month. But it has eased since... I think
it's a combination of high supply and low demand. So, it's a double whammy (for gasoil)," a
Singapore-based trader said.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 24 cents a barrel
to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a 21-cent discount a day earlier.
    
    SHELL UNIT SHUTS PHILIPPINE REFINERY
    - The Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell said it would permanently shut one of the
country's two oil refineries, blaming a pandemic-led slump in margins, with other regional
closures likely to follow, according to analysts.
    - Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp said its 110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao facility in
Batangas province, which began operations in 1962, was no longer economically viable and would
be turned into an import terminal. 
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks dipped 0.6% to 14.5 million barrels in the week
ended Aug. 12, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.98 million barrels
so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 32.4% higher year on year.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles that include diesel, jet fuel and heating oil fell by 2.3
million barrels last week to 177.66 million barrels, compared with expectations for a
400,000-barrel increase, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - The International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2020 oil demand forecast on Thursday,
warning that reduced air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic would lower global oil demand
this year by 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd).
    
    ASSESSMENTS    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                48.33     0.05       0.10       48.28  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.84    -0.03       1.66       -1.81  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               48.58     0.05       0.10       48.53  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.59    -0.03       1.92       -1.56  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               48.72     0.05       0.10       48.67  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.45    -0.03       2.11       -1.42  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              49.93     0.05       0.10       49.88  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.24    -0.03      14.29       -0.21  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    43.86     0.29       0.67       43.57  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.64    -0.02       3.23       -0.62  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                          
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                       
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                                 
 Gasoil M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                             
 Gasoil M2                                                                                
 Regrade M1                                                                               
 Regrade M2                                                                               
 Jet M1                                                                                   
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                
 Jet M2                                                                                   
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                            
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                            
 East-West M1                                                                             
 East-West M2                                                                             
 LGO M1                                                                                   
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                
 LGO M2                                                                                   
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
