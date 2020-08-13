Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks slip, cash discounts widen on muted trading

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Thursday, despite weaker raw material crude prices, while traders were concerned that ample supplies and weak demand due to reimposed coronavirus-led lockdowns would keep the market under pressure. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $5.95 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 18 cents lower from Wednesday. Cracks for the industrial fuel grade, which are currently at their weakest seasonal level on record, have shed 13% over the last couple of weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "There was some tightness on the gasoil front last month. But it has eased since... I think it's a combination of high supply and low demand. So, it's a double whammy (for gasoil)," a Singapore-based trader said. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 24 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a 21-cent discount a day earlier. SHELL UNIT SHUTS PHILIPPINE REFINERY - The Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell said it would permanently shut one of the country's two oil refineries, blaming a pandemic-led slump in margins, with other regional closures likely to follow, according to analysts. - Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp said its 110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao facility in Batangas province, which began operations in 1962, was no longer economically viable and would be turned into an import terminal. INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks dipped 0.6% to 14.5 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 12, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.98 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 32.4% higher year on year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles that include diesel, jet fuel and heating oil fell by 2.3 million barrels last week to 177.66 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 400,000-barrel increase, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2020 oil demand forecast on Thursday, warning that reduced air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic would lower global oil demand this year by 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd). ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.33 0.05 0.10 48.28 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.84 -0.03 1.66 -1.81 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.58 0.05 0.10 48.53 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.59 -0.03 1.92 -1.56 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.72 0.05 0.10 48.67 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.45 -0.03 2.11 -1.42 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.93 0.05 0.10 49.88 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.24 -0.03 14.29 -0.21 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.86 0.29 0.67 43.57 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.64 -0.02 3.23 -0.62 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)