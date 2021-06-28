Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks slump to 4-week low as lockdowns hurt demand

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday, plunging to their weakest level in a month, as several countries in the region stepped up lockdown measures to battle rising COVID-19 infections. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $7.69 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since May 31. They were at $7.90 per barrel on Friday. Despite ongoing vaccination drives, major markets including Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are battling a steep rise in coronavirus cases, while traders were worried the regional gasoil market would come under renewed pressure if governments are forced to reimpose wider lockdowns. Indonesia has recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Sunday and was pushing for stricter curbs, while Thailand announced new restrictions centred around its capital Bangkok for 30 days starting Monday in a bid to tackle the country's worst outbreak. Meanwhile, Malaysia has also extended a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of the virus. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 7 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, while the front month time spread for the fuel grade remained in a narrow contango to trade at minus 2 cents per barrel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slipped on Monday after hitting over 2-1/2 year highs earlier in the session, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia put a brake on rally before this week's OPEC+ meeting. - Even with oil prices surging toward $75 a barrel, U.S. shale producers are keeping their pledges to hold the line on spending and keep output flat, a departure from previous boom cycles. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.17 -0.09 -0.12 78.26 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.33 0.01 -0.43 -2.34 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.27 -0.09 -0.11 78.36 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.23 0.01 -0.45 -2.24 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.48 -0.09 -0.11 78.57 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.02 0.01 -0.49 -2.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.43 -0.09 -0.11 80.52 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.07 0.01 -12.50 -0.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.59 -0.16 -0.21 77.75 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.47 0.03 -6.00 -0.5 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)