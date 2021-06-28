Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks slump to 4-week low as lockdowns hurt demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday,
plunging to their weakest level in a month, as several countries in the region stepped up
lockdown measures to battle rising COVID-19 infections.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $7.69 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since May 31. They were at $7.90
per barrel on Friday.
    Despite ongoing vaccination drives, major markets including Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand
are battling a steep rise in coronavirus cases, while traders were worried the regional gasoil
market would come under renewed pressure if governments are forced to reimpose wider lockdowns.
    Indonesia has recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Sunday and was
pushing for stricter curbs, while Thailand announced new restrictions centred around its capital
Bangkok for 30 days starting Monday in a bid to tackle the country's worst outbreak.

    Meanwhile, Malaysia has also extended a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread
of the virus.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 7 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, while the front month time spread for the fuel grade
 remained in a narrow contango to trade at minus 2 cents per barrel.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices slipped on Monday after hitting over 2-1/2 year highs earlier in the session,
as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia put a brake on rally before this week's OPEC+ meeting.

    - Even with oil prices surging toward $75 a barrel, U.S. shale producers are keeping their
pledges to hold the line on spending and keep output flat, a departure from previous boom
cycles.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                78.17    -0.09      -0.12       78.26  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.33     0.01      -0.43       -2.34  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               78.27    -0.09      -0.11       78.36  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.23     0.01      -0.45       -2.24  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               78.48    -0.09      -0.11       78.57  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.02     0.01      -0.49       -2.03  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              80.43    -0.09      -0.11       80.52  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.07     0.01     -12.50       -0.08  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    77.59    -0.16      -0.21       77.75  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.47     0.03      -6.00        -0.5  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
