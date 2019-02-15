Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks surge to highest in 2-1/2 months

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil rose on Friday to their strongest levels in over 2-1/2 months despite firmer crude prices, while a weekly drop in Singapore middle distillate stockpiles reinforced traders' views about tightening supply in the region. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10ppm gasoil climbed to $15.27 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the highest since Nov. 26. The benchmark gasoil cracks, which have risen about 5 percent this week in a third straight week of gains, were at $14.55 a barrel on Thursday. Inventories for middle distillates in Singapore fell by 161,000 barrels to 11.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 13 in a fourth straight week of draw downs, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed their discounts to 35 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 39 cents per barrel a day earlier. The front-month time spread for 10ppm gasoil, which has remained in a contango market structure since November last year, has narrowed by about 72 percent in the last two weeks, and was at a discount of 9 cents a barrel on Friday. In a contango market structure prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, which tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product and sell it later to secure higher prices. But a narrowing contango indicates the market is on track to return to backwardation, which is the opposite of contango and is usually seen as a sign of improving fundamentals and a rebalancing market. Meanwhile, jet fuel refining margins rose to $14.25 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, up from $13.46 a barrel on Thursday. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 28 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 30 cents a barrel on Thursday. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 5.8 percent to about 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 14, data from Dutch consultancy PJK International showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 2.8 percent to 629,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday, PJK data showed. - Compared with year-ago levels, jet fuel stocks were up 2.4 percent, while gasoil inventories were about 18 percent lower. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trade. - Winson Oil sold 165,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 2-6 loading at a discount of 45 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Brent crude oil prices hit 2019 highs above $65 per barrel on Friday, spurred by U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran as well as OPEC-led supply cuts. - South Korea resumed imports of Iranian oil in January after a four-month hiatus, customs data showed on Friday, but shipments were down 76 percent from the same month last year. - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) continued their downward spiral this week, hitting a 17-month low as the market moved further away from the peak winter demand period and inventories remained high in the region. - Thermal coal and natural gas prices are tumbling, with both falling their lowest since 2017, as the outlook for the most used power generation fuels darkens due to tepid demand. Feeding an emerging glut is a surge in exports. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.26 0.79 1.03 76.47 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.60 0.11 -4.06 -2.71 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.69 0.69 0.90 77.00 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.17 0.01 -0.46 -2.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.41 0.85 1.10 77.56 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.45 0.17 -10.49 -1.62 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.51 0.72 0.91 78.79 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.35 0.04 -10.26 -0.39 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.56 0.72 0.92 77.84 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.28 0.02 -6.67 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)