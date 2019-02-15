Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks surge to highest in 2-1/2 months

    SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil rose on Friday to
their strongest levels in over 2-1/2 months despite firmer crude prices, while a weekly drop in
Singapore middle distillate stockpiles reinforced traders' views about tightening supply in the
region.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10ppm gasoil climbed to $15.27 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the highest since Nov. 26. 
    The benchmark gasoil cracks, which have risen about 5 percent this week in a third straight
week of gains, were at $14.55 a barrel on Thursday.
    Inventories for middle distillates in Singapore fell by 161,000 barrels to 11.4 million
barrels in the week to Feb. 13 in a fourth straight week of draw downs, data from Enterprise
Singapore showed on Thursday.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed their
discounts to 35 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 39 cents per
barrel a day earlier.
    The front-month time spread for 10ppm gasoil, which has remained in a
contango market structure since November last year, has narrowed by about 72 percent in the last
two weeks, and was at a discount of 9 cents a barrel on Friday. 
    In a contango market structure prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, which
tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product and sell it later to secure
higher prices. 
    But a narrowing contango indicates the market is on track to return to backwardation, which
is the opposite of contango and is usually seen as a sign of improving fundamentals and a
rebalancing market.
    Meanwhile, jet fuel refining margins rose to $14.25 a barrel over Dubai crude
on Friday, up from $13.46 a barrel on Thursday.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 28 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Friday, compared with a discount of 30 cents a barrel on Thursday.
    
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 5.8 percent to about 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 14,
data from Dutch consultancy PJK International showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 2.8 percent to 629,000 tonnes in the week to
Thursday, PJK data showed.
    - Compared with year-ago levels, jet fuel stocks were up 2.4 percent, while gasoil
inventories were about 18 percent lower.

    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trade.
    - Winson Oil sold 165,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 2-6 loading at a
discount of 45 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes.
    - For more information, please click   
    
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Brent crude oil prices hit 2019 highs above $65 per barrel on Friday, spurred by U.S.
sanctions against Venezuela and Iran as well as OPEC-led supply cuts.
    - South Korea resumed imports of Iranian oil in January after a four-month hiatus, customs
data showed on Friday, but shipments were down 76 percent from the same month last year.

    - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) continued their downward spiral this
week, hitting a 17-month low as the market moved further away from the peak winter demand period
and inventories remained high in the region.
    - Thermal coal and natural gas prices are tumbling, with both falling their lowest since
2017, as the outlook for the most used power generation fuels darkens due to tepid demand.
Feeding an emerging glut is a surge in exports.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                             
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE         Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  77.26     0.79        1.03       76.47  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -2.60     0.11       -4.06       -2.71  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 77.69     0.69        0.90       77.00  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -2.17     0.01       -0.46       -2.18  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 78.41     0.85        1.10       77.56  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -1.45     0.17      -10.49       -1.62  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                79.51     0.72        0.91       78.79  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      -0.35     0.04      -10.26       -0.39  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      78.56     0.72        0.92       77.84  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -0.28     0.02       -6.67       -0.30  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                             
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
