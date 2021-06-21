Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks tumble, cash discounts widen

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday,
as raw material crude prices firmed, but traders were hopeful that regional demand would
gradually pick up pace in coming months as countries increasingly ease COVID-19 restrictions.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell to $8.06 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since May 31. They were at $8.52
per barrel on Friday.
    Although there were lingering concerns over rising regional supplies as refiners in north
Asia resume operations following seasonal maintenance, some traders expect China's gasoil
exports to remain low during June-July, partly helping to support the market fundamentals.
    Gasoil exports from China slumped 38% in May from a month before to their lowest level this
year, as reduced fuel output during the refinery maintenance season forced refiners to
prioritise domestic consumers.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF widened their
discounts to 7 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, while the July/August time spread
for the fuel traded at 2 cents per barrel.
    
    TENDERS
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of
10ppm gasoil for July 18-20 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on June 24
and has a same-day validity.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no trades on jet fuel
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Commodity merchants and investment firms such as Citadel, Gunvor GGL.UL and Trafigura
TRAFGF.UL are bolstering U.S. teams that specialize in trading renewable fuels as demand soars,
according to people familiar with the matter.
    - Oil prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving
season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to a resumption of
crude supplies from the OPEC producer.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               76.85     0.73       0.96        76.12  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.29    -0.01       0.44        -2.28  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              76.96     0.73       0.96        76.23  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.18    -0.01       0.46        -2.17  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              77.17     0.73       0.95        76.44  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.97    -0.01       0.51        -1.96  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             79.08     0.72       0.92        78.36  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.07    -0.03      75.00        -0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   76.27     0.87       1.15         75.4  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.32    -0.01       3.23        -0.31  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up