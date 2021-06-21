Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks tumble, cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday, as raw material crude prices firmed, but traders were hopeful that regional demand would gradually pick up pace in coming months as countries increasingly ease COVID-19 restrictions. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell to $8.06 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since May 31. They were at $8.52 per barrel on Friday. Although there were lingering concerns over rising regional supplies as refiners in north Asia resume operations following seasonal maintenance, some traders expect China's gasoil exports to remain low during June-July, partly helping to support the market fundamentals. Gasoil exports from China slumped 38% in May from a month before to their lowest level this year, as reduced fuel output during the refinery maintenance season forced refiners to prioritise domestic consumers. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF widened their discounts to 7 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, while the July/August time spread for the fuel traded at 2 cents per barrel. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for July 18-20 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on June 24 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no trades on jet fuel OTHER NEWS - Commodity merchants and investment firms such as Citadel, Gunvor GGL.UL and Trafigura TRAFGF.UL are bolstering U.S. teams that specialize in trading renewable fuels as demand soars, according to people familiar with the matter. - Oil prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to a resumption of crude supplies from the OPEC producer. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.85 0.73 0.96 76.12 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 -0.01 0.44 -2.28 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.96 0.73 0.96 76.23 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.18 -0.01 0.46 -2.17 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.17 0.73 0.95 76.44 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.97 -0.01 0.51 -1.96 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.08 0.72 0.92 78.36 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.07 -0.03 75.00 -0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.27 0.87 1.15 75.4 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.32 -0.01 3.23 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)