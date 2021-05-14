Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken, cash differentials flip to premiums

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Friday, despite weaker feedstock crude prices, weighed by expectations for ample supplies amid a sluggish demand recovery. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped to $8.02 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $8.32 per barrel on Wednesday. The cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade, however, have climbed 5.9% this week in their seventh consecutive weekly gain. The regional gasoil market would likely remain under pressure in the near-term as some refineries are returning from planned turnarounds, while renewed COVID-19 restrictions in several markets are dampening the pace of a demand recovery, trade sources said. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a premium of 10 cents per barrel on Friday, supported by firmer deals in the physical trade window. They were at a discount of 3 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 3.6% to a nine-week high of 13.9 million barrels in the week to May 11, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.1 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 1.5% lower than a year earlier. CHINA TO IMPOSE CONSUMPTION TAX ON LCO - China said on Friday it will levy a consumption tax on imports of several fuel blending components, including light cycle oil (LCO), mixed aromatics and diluted bitumen, effective from June 12. - The tax levy is set to deal a blow to regional exporters such as Korean refiners and global traders which have over the past years supplied China record volumes of these fuels. JAPAN WIDENS VIRUS STATE OF EMERGENCY - Japan will declare a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, in a surprise move reflecting growing concerns about the virus's spread. - Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will on Sunday join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures under a state of emergency until May 31, said Nishimura, who is also in charge of coronavirus countermeasures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks. - Oil prices fell on Friday after dropping about 3% a day earlier as coronavirus cases remained high in major oil consumer India and as a key fuel pipeline in the United States resumed operations after being shut due to a cyber attack. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.69 -1.82 -2.51 72.51 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.96 0.04 -2.00 -2 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.84 -1.82 -2.50 72.66 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.81 0.04 -2.16 -1.85 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71 -1.81 -2.49 72.81 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.65 0.04 -2.37 -1.69 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.75 -1.72 -2.31 74.47 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.1 0.13 -433.33 -0.03 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.74 -1.95 -2.68 72.69 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.05 0.01 25.00 0.04 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)