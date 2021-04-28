Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken on concerns for rising supplies

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that recovery in demand would be outpaced by near-term supplies as India ramps up exports and regional refineries, undergoing seasonal turnarounds, resume operations. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil fell 9 cents to $6.83 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since April 22. "The surge in Indian (COVID-19) infections poses a stark downside risk to short-term demand, forcing diesel exports higher as refiners remain reluctant to cut runs," analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. "Indian diesel exports could exceed 700,000 barrels per day in May, ahead of the typically high exports seen over the monsoon season." India's second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums and fuelling an increasingly urgent international response. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF , which have consistently stayed in a negative territory over the last two months, were at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 8.8% to 2.9 million barrels in the week ended April 26, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to April 23, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) was offering 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for May 20-22 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on May 4 and has a same-day validity. - India's Nayara Energy was offering up to 70,000 tonnes of diesel for loading over May 27-31, a broker source said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Five gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Clean-up crews worked on Wednesday to contain an oil spill in the Yellow Sea near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, a day after a collision between a tanker carrying around a million barrels of bitumen mix and a bulk vessel in thick fog. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.54 68.3 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.85 -1.86 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 68.70 68.46 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.69 -1.7 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 68.87 68.71 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.52 -1.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 70.20 69.91 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.20 -0.25 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.80 68.52 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.19 -0.18 JET-SIN-DIF Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)