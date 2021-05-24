Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken on sluggish demand

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday, weighed down by lacklustre regional demand and firmer raw material crude prices. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell 30 cents to $8.52 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since last Tuesday. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF inched higher to 18 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 15 cents per barrel on Friday. The June/July time spread for 10 ppm gasoil remained in backwardation to trade at 12 cents per barrel on Monday. LIM FAMILY'S ASSETS ON RADAR AFTER SINGAPORE COURT MOVE - A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. - Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, two jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's crude oil processing fell in April from the previous month with top refiners reducing crude runs as a fierce second wave of coronavirus infections curbs mobility and demand for fuel. - Oil prices rose on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, while Goldman Sachs said the case for higher prices remains intact even with increased Iran exports. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.78 2.79 4.04 68.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.21 -0.01 0.45 -2.2 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.99 2.79 4.03 69.2 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2 -0.01 0.50 -1.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.12 2.79 4.02 69.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.87 -0.01 0.54 -1.86 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.17 2.83 3.97 71.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.18 0.03 20.00 0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 71.12 2.56 3.73 68.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.3 -0.09 42.86 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)