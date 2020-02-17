Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken, premiums drop on weak demand

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell on Monday, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel slipped amid muted buying interest in the physical market. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $11.47 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $11.96 per barrel on Friday. The gasoil cracks would likely strengthen over the next few weeks as ship-owners increasingly opt for marine gasoil (MGO) to run their vessels in order to comply with cleaner marine fuel regulations that came into effect this year, trade sources said. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have gained nearly 4% over the last two weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Traders, however, are worried additional supplies coming from new refineries in the region and weakness in industrial activity due to the coronavirus outbreak would continue to hurt the overall gasoil market fundamentals. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dipped to 48 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, down from 58 cents a barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 12 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 10-cent discount of Friday. Jet fuel cracks inched down to $9.32 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, compared with Friday's $9.71 per barrel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - A contractor working at Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore has contracted the new coronavirus, the company said on Friday, as the city-state reported its biggest jump in new cases so far. - South Korea's U.S. crude imports in January rose 53.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, reflecting the country's steady purchases of U.S. oil in the absence of Iranian crude due to sanctions. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.53 -0.20 -0.30 65.73 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.78 -0.02 1.14 -1.76 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.11 -0.20 -0.30 66.31 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.20 -0.02 1.69 -1.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.38 -0.24 -0.36 66.62 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.93 -0.06 6.90 -0.87 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.79 -0.28 -0.41 68.07 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.48 -0.10 -17.24 0.58 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.98 0.09 0.14 64.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.12 -0.02 20.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)