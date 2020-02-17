Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken, premiums drop on weak demand

    SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell on Monday, while
cash premiums for the industrial fuel slipped amid muted buying interest in the physical market.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
 dropped to $11.47 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from
$11.96 per barrel on Friday.
    The gasoil cracks would likely strengthen over the next few weeks as ship-owners
increasingly opt for marine gasoil (MGO) to run their vessels in order to comply with cleaner
marine fuel regulations that came into effect this year, trade sources said.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have gained nearly 4% over the last two
weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. 
    Traders, however, are worried additional supplies coming from new refineries in the region
and weakness in industrial activity due to the coronavirus outbreak would continue to hurt the
overall gasoil market fundamentals.
    Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dipped to 48 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes on Monday, down from 58 cents a barrel on Friday.
    Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 12 cents a
barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 10-cent discount of Friday.
    Jet fuel cracks inched down to $9.32 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday,
compared with Friday's $9.71 per barrel.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - A contractor working at Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore has
contracted the new coronavirus, the company said on Friday, as the city-state reported its
biggest jump in new cases so far. 
    - South Korea's U.S. crude imports in January rose 53.3% from a year earlier, customs data
showed on Saturday, reflecting the country's steady purchases of U.S. oil in the absence of
Iranian crude due to sanctions.
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 65.53    -0.20      -0.30       65.73  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.78    -0.02       1.14       -1.76  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                66.11    -0.20      -0.30       66.31  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.20    -0.02       1.69       -1.18  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                66.38    -0.24      -0.36       66.62  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -0.93    -0.06       6.90       -0.87  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               67.79    -0.28      -0.41       68.07  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      0.48    -0.10     -17.24        0.58  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     64.98     0.09       0.14       64.89  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.12    -0.02      20.00       -0.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                    
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
