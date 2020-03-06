Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks weaken to post fourth weekly drop

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Friday, posting their fourth consecutive week of losses, as the coronavirus epidemic continued to impair industrial and transportation demand in the region grappling with ample supplies. Refining margins or crack spreads for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content eased to $8.95 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 3 cents lower from Thursday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade, which are currently trading at their lowest March levels in the last seven years, have shed about 5% this week in their fourth straight weekly drop, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The gasoil market in the region has taken a major hit from the rapidly spreading virus outbreak, which originated in China, prompting the country to ramp up fuel exports to compensate for losses to domestic demand. The world's second-largest oil consumer has not been able to prevent a surplus even after lowering its refining output. China's gasoil exports closed at 2.1 million tonnes in February, significantly higher than 1.3 million tonnes in January and last year's average of 1.8 million tonnes per month, according to Refinitiv oil research assessments. "Factories in China appear to be resuming operations this week, following an extended layoff, and while this could spark some industrial activity to life, it also inevitably raises the risk of a renewed spread of the virus," said Peter Lee, senior oil & gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. "This is set to be a challenging year for gasoil cracks. The anticipated boost from IMO 2020 has been much more muted, due to slower global growth and ample availability of alternative fuels, even before Covid-19 undercut consumption of the fuel in industries." An expected demand boost for marine gasoil (MGO) following a switch to cleaner marine fuels this year never quite materialized as ship operators preferred very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) over MGO for technical advantages. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 3 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with an 8-cent discount on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 13 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 20 cents per barrel on Thursday. Jet fuel cracks dipped to $6.60 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, down from $6.79 a day earlier. The cracks for the aviation fuel have dropped 7% this week. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.6% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week to March 5, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA were up 3.3% at 432,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 33.4% lower, while gasoil inventories dropped 10.4%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - OPEC pushed on Thursday for a bigger-than-expected oil output cut to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, effectively presenting its non-OPEC partners with an ultimatum to back the move or face a price collapse. - OPEC's proposal to curb supplies by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2020 was a surprise, given the group was expected to propose cuts of 1 million bpd and, hours earlier on Thursday, had said curbs should be limited to the second quarter. - Oil prices slid 2% on Friday on concerns that Russia may not agree to a steeper OPEC+ output cut to support prices and on the spectre of a prolonged economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 55.72 -2.24 -3.86 57.96 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.08 0.01 -0.48 -2.09 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 55.99 -2.24 -3.85 58.23 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.81 0.01 -0.55 -1.82 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 56.68 -2.24 -3.80 58.92 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.12 0.01 -0.88 -1.13 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 57.78 -2.19 -3.65 59.97 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.03 0.05 -62.50 -0.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 55.23 -2.28 -3.96 57.51 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.13 0.07 -35.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)