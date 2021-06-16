Asia Distillates-Gasoil differential at narrow premium on signs of Asian demand recovery

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Cash premiums for cargoes of Asia's 10 ppm gasoil climbed to a narrow premium on Wednesday as signs of recovering demand in Asia and western markets lifted sentiment. The 10 ppm cash differential was at a near three-week high of 5 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes on Wednesday, up from parity in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF Domestic fuel sales by Indian state refiners recovered in the first half of June following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the country but was still lower compared with last year, preliminary data showed on Wednesday. Gasoline sales were 13% higher and diesel sales rose 12% over June 1-15, compared with the same period last month, data compiled by the state refiners showed. But rallying crude oil prices and increased refinery output in north Asia as plants resume operations following turnarounds may see supplies increase, weighing on 10 ppm margins. The 10 ppm gasoil crack fell to $8.34 a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, down from $8.53 per barrel a day earlier, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Suffering from a slower recovery and higher oil prices, jet fuel margins fell to a more than two-week low of $5.75 a barrel, down from $6.13 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed. CHINA REFINERS China's refinery throughput rose 4.4% in May from the same month a year ago to a record high, as margins improved in response to easing supplies of blending stocks after Beijing announced new taxes. New taxes on imports of light cycle oil and mixed aromatics are set to cut into supplies of diesel fuel and gasoline and reduce supply overhangs, especially of diesel, lending support to refining margins. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone jumped 15% to a five-week high of 3.99 million barrels in the week ended June 14, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.86 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 1.96 million barrels in the week to June 11, two market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS No gasoil or jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS Oil gained for a fifth day on Wednesday, climbing towards $75 a barrel to its highest since April 2019, supported by a recovery in demand from the pandemic and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.67 0.99 1.29 76.68 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.01 -0.43 -2.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.78 0.99 1.29 76.79 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 0.01 -0.45 -2.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.02 1.03 1.34 76.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.95 0.05 -2.50 -2.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.02 1.03 1.30 78.99 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 0.05 #DIV/0! 0.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.15 1.02 1.34 76.13 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 0.02 -6.06 -0.33 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Barbara Lewis)