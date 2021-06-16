Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil differential at narrow premium on signs of Asian demand recovery

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Cash premiums for cargoes of Asia's 10 ppm gasoil climbed to
a narrow premium on Wednesday as signs of recovering demand in Asia and western markets lifted
sentiment. 
    The 10 ppm cash differential was at a near three-week high of 5 cents a barrel above
Singapore quotes on Wednesday, up from parity in the previous session. GO10-SIN-DIF
    Domestic fuel sales by Indian state refiners recovered in the first half of June following
the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the country but was still lower compared with last
year, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.
    Gasoline sales were 13% higher and diesel sales rose 12% over June 1-15, compared with the
same period last month, data compiled by the state refiners showed.
    But rallying crude oil prices and increased refinery output in north Asia as plants resume
operations following turnarounds may see supplies increase, weighing on 10 ppm margins. 
    The 10 ppm gasoil crack fell to $8.34 a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, down from
$8.53 per barrel a day earlier, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.
    Suffering from a slower recovery and higher oil prices, jet fuel margins fell to a more than
two-week low of $5.75 a barrel, down from $6.13 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed.
        
    CHINA REFINERS
    China's refinery throughput rose 4.4% in May from the same month a year ago to a record
high, as margins improved in response to easing supplies of blending stocks after Beijing
announced new taxes.
    New taxes on imports of light cycle oil and mixed aromatics are set to cut into supplies of
diesel fuel and gasoline and reduce supply overhangs, especially of diesel, lending support to
refining margins.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone jumped 15% to a five-week
high of 3.99 million barrels in the week ended June 14, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.86 million barrels this year, compared with
4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 1.96
million barrels in the week to June 11, two market sources said, citing American Petroleum
Institute (API) figures.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    No gasoil or jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    Oil gained for a fifth day on Wednesday, climbing towards $75 a barrel to its highest since
April 2019, supported by a recovery in demand from the pandemic and a drop in U.S. crude
inventories.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Barbara Lewis)
