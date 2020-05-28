Asia Distillates-Gasoil front-month spread narrows, cash differentials gain

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil gained on Thursday due to firmer buying interest in the physical market, while the front-month spread narrowed its contango structure to its slimmest in more than two-and-a-half months. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 50 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the smallest since March 26. The front-month time-spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at a discount of 16 cents per barrel on Wednesday, a level not seen since March 11, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Refining margins for 10ppm gasoil slipped 64 cents to $4.45 per barrel on Thursday. "Cracks (for diesel) are in single digits and even if time-spreads have pulled back from pricing in an apocalypse this summer, the market is still grappling with too much supply and too little demand, especially as surplus jet is going to keep getting pushed into the diesel pool," Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 83 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. The jet fuel market has found support in the last couple of weeks as some regional markets opened up domestic routes, while the China aviation authority said it may consider increasing international flights if coronavirus risks are under control. INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 5.6% to a six-week high of 14.9 million barrels in the week ended May 27, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.4 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 24.9% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories rose by 6.9 million barrels in the week to May 22, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.8 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 35.59 -1.97 -5.24 37.56 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.35 0.11 -3.18 -3.46 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.49 -2.07 -5.37 38.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.45 0.01 -0.41 -2.46 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 36.90 -2.07 -5.31 38.97 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.04 0.01 -0.49 -2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 38.45 -2.03 -5.01 40.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.50 0.04 -7.41 -0.54 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 33.85 -3.11 -8.41 36.96 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.83 0.00 0.00 -0.83 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)