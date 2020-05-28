Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil front-month spread narrows, cash differentials gain

    SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil gained on Thursday
due to firmer buying interest in the physical market, while the front-month spread narrowed its
contango structure to its slimmest in more than two-and-a-half months.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 50 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Thursday, the smallest since March 26.
    The front-month time-spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore traded at a
discount of 16 cents per barrel on Wednesday, a level not seen since March 11, Refinitiv Eikon
data showed.
    Refining margins for 10ppm gasoil slipped 64 cents to $4.45 per barrel on
Thursday.
    "Cracks (for diesel) are in single digits and even if time-spreads have pulled back from
pricing in an apocalypse this summer, the market is still grappling with too much supply and too
little demand, especially as surplus jet is going to keep getting pushed into the diesel pool,"
Energy Aspects said in a monthly note.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 83 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes on Thursday.
    The jet fuel market has found support in the last couple of weeks as some regional markets
opened up domestic routes, while the China aviation authority said it may consider increasing
international flights if coronavirus risks are under control.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 5.6% to a six-week high of 14.9 million
barrels in the week ended May 27, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.4 million barrels
so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 24.9% higher year-on-year.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories rose by 6.9 million barrels in the week to May 22,
compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.8 million barrels, data from industry
group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 35.59    -1.97      -5.24       37.56  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -3.35     0.11      -3.18       -3.46  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                36.49    -2.07      -5.37       38.56  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -2.45     0.01      -0.41       -2.46  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                36.90    -2.07      -5.31       38.97  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -2.04     0.01      -0.49       -2.05  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               38.45    -2.03      -5.01       40.48  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.50     0.04      -7.41       -0.54  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     33.85    -3.11      -8.41       36.96  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.83     0.00       0.00       -0.83  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                    
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
