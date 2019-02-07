Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins hit 3-week high, cash discounts narrow

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil rose to a three-week high on Thursday as crude prices eased, while cash discounts for the industrial fuel narrowed on hopes for tightening supply over the next couple of months. Traders returned to the market after the Lunar New Year holidays with firmer deals in the physical market, while a drop in Singapore middle distillate inventories boosted expectations for stronger fundamentals. Refining margins, or cracks, for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content rose as high as $14.60 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, from $13.90 a barrel on Monday. The benchmark gasoil margins have gained about 5 percent in the last week. Stocks for middle distillates in Singapore fell by 231,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 6 in a third straight week of draw downs, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday. Crude oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories rose and as production levels in the country held at record levels, but OPEC-led supply cuts and Washington's sanctions against Venezuela supported markets. Cash discounts for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 31 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 35 cents per barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel firmed to their smallest discount in more than two months, buoyed by steady demand from the aviation sector and increasing buying interest in the physical trade window in Singapore. Jet cash discounts JET-SIN-DIF were at 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with Monday's discounts of 70 cents a barrel. Refining margins for jet fuel rose to $14.04 a barrel over Dubai crude, from $13.80 a barrel on Monday. AIR FREIGHT DATA 2018 - IATA - Global air freight demand grew by 3.5 percent last year compared to 2017, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday. The growth in 2018 was lower than the 9.7 percent growth in 2017, IATA said. - "We are cautiously optimistic that demand will grow in the region of 3.7 percent in 2019. But with the persistence of trade tensions and protectionist actions by some governments there is significant downside risk," said IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac. - Asia-Pacific carriers posted the weakest growth of any region in December 2018 with a 4.5 percent fall in demand compared to the same period a year earlier, IATA said. - The weaker performance in December contributed to growth in freight demand of only 1.7 percent in 2018 compared to the preceding year, according to IATA. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle-distillate stocks fell 2 percent to 11.6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 6, according to data from Enterprise Singapore released on Thursday. - The weekly inventories have averaged 11.8 million barrels so far this year, having averaged 9.6 million barrels a week in 2018. In 2017, the weekly average was about 12 million barrels, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle-distillate inventories were about 27 percent higher year on year. - Light distillates stocks climbed 388,000 barrels to a five-week high of 16.04 million barrels in the week ended Wednesday, while fuel oil stocks dropped 974,000 barrels to a three-week low of 19.3 million barrels. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. - Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 1, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) soared around 79 percent from a week ago to 2.3 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Middle distillate stocks in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged about 1.7 million barrels so far in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. This compares with a weekly average of 2.8 million barrels in 2018, and 3.3 million barrels in 2017. - The build of about 1 million barrels in the week to Monday takes Fujairah middle distillate stocks to their highest levels in nine weeks. - Compared with year-ago levels, the weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were 15 percent higher. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades. - Winson Oil sold 215,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for Feb. 22-26 loading at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Winson sold another 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 4-8 loading at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - BP sold 250,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for Feb. 22-26 loading at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Total bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Winson Oil for Feb. 22-26 loading at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - The deadline for the United States and China to reach a trade deal before U.S. tariffs increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports (scheduled for March 2) is the most important date in the calendar for oil traders. The deadline will probably have more impact than the next OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (March 18), OPEC's extraordinary meeting (April 17-18) or even the White House review of Iran sanctions waivers (May 4). - Venezuela's opposition on Wednesday said it would use a U.S.-based fund to receive some of the country's oil income in a key step to bankroll its efforts to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.18 0.09 0.12 73.09 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.00 0.05 -1.64 -3.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.73 0.09 0.12 73.64 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.45 0.05 -2.00 -2.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.18 0.10 0.13 74.08 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.00 0.06 -2.91 -2.06 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.87 0.08 0.11 75.79 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.31 0.04 -11.43 -0.35 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.58 0.13 0.17 75.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.40 -57.14 -0.70 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)