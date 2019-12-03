Asia Distillates-Gasoil premiums climb on demand uptick for physical cargoes

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10ppm gasoil jumped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, climbing to a two-week high, buoyed by firmer buying interest in the physical market and expectations for tighter short-term supplies. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 34 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Nov. 18. They were at a premium of 19 cents a barrel on Monday. The prompt-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil , which has remained in backwardation since July, widened on Tuesday to trade at a premium of 40 cents a barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 14 cents to $15.11 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, jet fuel cracks were at $14.78 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, compared with $14.91 a barrel on Monday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed their discounts to 31 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 36 cents per barrel a day earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One 10ppm gasoil trade, one jet fuel deal. - Unipec bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil from Vitol for Dec. 21-25 loading at a premium of 35 cents a barrel to the balance of December Singapore quotes. - Unipec sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel to Vitol for Dec. 22-26 loading at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to the balance of December Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - China is building more coal-fired power plants and approving dozens of new mines, despite assurances from the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter that it was serious about fighting climate change. - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, as hopes rose for OPEC and its allies to agree to deeper output cuts when they meet this week, although gains were limited, amid some analysts' scepticism over the achievement of further reductions. - U.S. oil producers could expand daily output by 1 million barrels next year, or by as little as 100,000 barrels, with the wide gap creating huge uncertainty as OPEC officials gather this week to weigh production curbs. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.68 0.09 0.13 71.59 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.10 0.12 -3.73 -3.22 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.29 0.09 0.12 72.20 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.49 0.12 -4.60 -2.61 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.50 0.02 0.03 74.48 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.28 0.05 -15.15 -0.33 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.12 0.11 0.15 75.01 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.34 0.15 78.95 0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.78 0.02 0.03 73.76 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 0.05 -13.89 -0.36 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)