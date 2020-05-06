Asia Distillates-Gasoil reels under pressure as lockdown-mode India pumps out barrels

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on Wednesday, but stayed within close sight of a record low hit in the previous session as traders expect more supplies to emerge from India, where an extended coronavirus lockdown continues to dampen domestic demand. India uses much more diesel for personal transportation compared with other countries, which means demand there is likely to fall more than elsewhere and refiners would be pushing a higher share of their diesel output into the regional market, analysts said. Two Indian gasoil traders said they expect Indian domestic demand to remain weak in May, which will continue the trend of Indian supply flooding the regional market. "Demand in India is massively down, and of course the lockdown extension doesn't help. But refiners there appear to be cutting runs on a substantial scale... having been arguably too slow to cut to begin with," Kostantsa Rangelova, lead Asia analyst at JBC Energy said. Refining margins, also known as cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore, were at $3.76 a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday. The cracks on Tuesday had slid to $1.77 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, the lowest on record according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at $1.49 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, 3 cents wider from Tuesday. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel were at a discount of $4.24 a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, compared with a record low of minus $7.23 a barrel on Tuesday. Cracks for the aviation fuel have crashed in recent weeks as airlines were forced to ground most of their flights due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions. With the refining margins mostly in negative territory for over a month now, refiners have been cutting their jet fuel yields as much as possible to mitigate losses. "Jet fuel cracks have fallen sharply and for crude distillation units (CDUs), we've adjusted jet-fuel production mode," Lee Dong-yeol, SK Energy's head of corporate planning office, said on a call with analysts on Wednesday. "Through adjustments, we are producing kerosene at the minimum level and blending kerosene with low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO). And these are the ways we're responding to market conditions," Lee added. Helped by a slight uptick in buying interest for physical cargoes on Wednesday, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $3.58 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $4.29 per barrel on Tuesday. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks dropped 5.9% to 14 million barrels in the week ended May 5, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.1 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 45.7% higher year-on-year. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 17.8% to 4.9 million barrels in the week to May 4, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.2 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were 88% higher as compared with a year earlier. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks rose while gasoline stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.1 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 2.9 million barrels. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil markets are at the beginning of a fragile recovery as coronavirus lockdowns ease, though long-term peak demand may be permanently eroded, Vitol's chief executive told Reuters. Russell Hardy, CEO of the world's biggest oil trader, said global oil demand sank by 26-27 million barrels per day (bpd) in April and predicts a year-on-year drop of over 8 million bpd. - Oil rose above $31 a barrel on Wednesday as hopes for a recovery in demand as some countries ease coronavirus lockdowns offset a report showing a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 29.95 3.61 13.71 26.34 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.70 -0.13 2.84 -4.57 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 30.44 3.61 13.46 26.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.21 -0.13 3.19 -4.08 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 30.54 3.61 13.41 26.93 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.11 -0.13 3.27 -3.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 33.16 3.71 12.60 29.45 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.49 -0.03 2.05 -1.46 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 21.71 5.85 36.89 15.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.58 0.71 -16.55 -4.29 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta, Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)