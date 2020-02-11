Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins, cash premiums climb

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on Tuesday amid expectations the market would strengthen in the near term as ship-owners ramp up purchases of marine gasoil to comply with new regulations for cleaner marine fuels. Traders, however, remain concerned the overall gasoil market would still get affected by demand weakness stemming from a virus outbreak that has hurt industrial and trading activity. Worries grew that the extent of economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak was being underestimated as the death toll from the epidemic in the world's second-largest economy soared past 1,000. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $12.42 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, 21 cents higher than a day earlier. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have risen over 22% over the last couple of weeks since touching their lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has banned ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5% sulphur starting this year, and ship-owners are expected to increasingly switch to marine gasoil (MGO) over the next couple of months, trade sources said. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 73 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 62 cents a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 3 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 5-cent premium on Monday. Refining margins for jet fuel were up 1 cent at $10.12 per barrel over Dubai crude. CHINA'S HENGLI CUTS REFINERY OPERATIONS - China's private chemical giant and refiner Hengli Petrochemical has lowered from this week the crude oil processing rate at its 400,000 barrels-per-day plant in northeast China to 90% from 109%, a company spokesman told Reuters. - Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, another privately controlled refiner, maintains full operations at its 400,000-bpd refinery in east China, said a senior source with knowledge of the firm's operations. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Five gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose around 1% in sympathy with a rally in equity markets but investors remained jittery over the Wuhan virus in China. - The spreading coronavirus outbreak will hit Canada's already struggling energy industry, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday, just as Ottawa is set to decide the fate of a major new oil sands project. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 63.86 0.05 0.08 63.81 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.73 0.01 -0.57 -1.74 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 64.44 0.05 0.08 64.39 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.15 0.01 -0.86 -1.16 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 64.99 -0.08 -0.12 65.07 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.60 -0.12 25.00 -0.48 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.32 0.15 0.23 66.17 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.73 0.11 17.74 0.62 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 62.98 -0.05 -0.08 63.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.03 -0.02 -40.00 0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)