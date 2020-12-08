Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins climb to highest in over 4 months

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Tuesday to
their strongest in more than four months, partly buoyed by optimism that economies would rebound
with accelerated approvals for COVID-19 vaccines.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed 63 cents to $6.20 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their highest since Aug. 6.
    Regional gasoil demand is expected to pick up through the remainder of this year and in the
first quarter of 2021, primarily led by India, but a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and related
restrictions in several other Asian markets might put a dampener on, analysts said.
    "The economic recovery globally should be sharp and robust due to the extreme low base set
in 2020, and the oil price rebound forecast should help to pull diesel prices higher over the
next 12 months," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions.
    "Although the bulk of the recoveries are expected to occur late in H121 and H221, as key
markets continue to struggle with elevated infection rates," Lee added.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 13 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 22 cents per
barrel a day earlier.
    Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped into a discount of 2 cents
a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a premium of 3 cents on Monday.
    
    OCTOBER AIR FREIGHT DATA - IATA
    - Global air cargo demand was 6.2% lower than previous year's levels in October, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.
    - Asia-Pacific airlines saw demand for international air cargo drop 11.6% in October
year-on-year, but this was a second consecutive month of improvement, the IATA said.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Airlines battered by COVID-19 are prepping for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that
promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector - and beyond that, its own recovery and
survival.
    - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session that came as
California tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus cases continued to
surge in the United States and Europe.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               52.56     0.64       1.23        51.92  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.42     0.02      -1.39        -1.44  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              52.86     0.64       1.23        52.22  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.12     0.02      -1.75        -1.14  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              53.01     0.64       1.22        52.37  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.97     0.02      -2.02        -0.99  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             53.85     0.71       1.34        53.14  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.13     0.09     -40.91        -0.22  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   52.63     0.55       1.06        52.08  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.02    -0.05    -166.67         0.03  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
