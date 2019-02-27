Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins climb to over 3-month high

Energy
    SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil surged on Wednesday to
their highest in over three months, despite steady crude prices as traders were hopeful about a
short-term tightness in supply alongside a steady uptick in buying interest.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content
rose during Asian trading hours to $16.19 a barrel over Dubai crude, their strongest since Nov.
21. 
    The cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have climbed about 11 percent
over the last couple of weeks, were at $15.89 a barrel on Tuesday.
    Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after a report of declining U.S. crude inventories and as
producer club OPEC seemed to stick to its supply cuts despite pressure from U.S. President
Donald Trump.
    The 10ppm gasoil margins are currently at their highest levels for this time of the year in
the last four years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    The overall middle distillate market in Asia is expected to remain well-supported over the
next couple of months as quite a few refineries in the region will be conducting seasonal
maintenance, keeping supplies under check, trade sources said. 
    Meanwhile, benchmark diesel refining margins in northwest Europe had risen on Tuesday as
supplies were expected to tighten partly due to lower imports from the Middle East and Asia.

    Cash differentials for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 16 cents a barrel
to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of 17 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 22 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on Wednesday, compared with a discount of 26 cents a barrel on Tuesday.
    Jet refining margins rose to a week high of $14.29 a barrel over Dubai crude,
compared with $14.09 a barrel in the previous session.
    
    
    FUJAIRAH STOCKS
    - Middle distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) dropped 24.4
percent from a week ago to 1.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 25, data via S&P Global
Platts showed.
    - Middle distillate stocks in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged about 1.9 million barrels
so far in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. This compares with a weekly average of 2.8 million
barrels in 2018.
    - The drawdown of 586,000 barrels in the week to Monday takes Fujairah middle distillate
stocks to their lowest levels in four weeks.
    - Compared with year-ago levels, the weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were 33
percent lower.
    
    
    API INVENTORY DATA
    - U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly last week, while gasoline inventories decreased and
distillate stocks built, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

    - Crude inventories fell by 4.2 million barrels in the week to Feb. 22 to 444.3 million,
compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels. Crude stocks at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2 million barrels, API said.
    - Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 394,000
barrels, compared with expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, the API data showed.

    
    TENDERS
    - Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel loading on
April 9-12 from Sitra in a tender closing on Feb. 21 with validity to Feb. 25, sources said.
    - For more information, please see


    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade.
    - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Lukoil for March 14-18 loading, at a
discount of 30 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes.
    - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels jet fuel from Zenrock for March 19-23 loading, at parity
to Singapore quotes.
    - For more information, please click   
    
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - OPEC and its allies will stick with their agreement to cut oil supply, pushing for more
adherence despite a demand by U.S. President Donald Trump that the producer group ease its
efforts to boost crude prices, a Gulf OPEC source said on Tuesday.
    - U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp is formally cutting ties with its parent, state-run oil
firm Petroleos de Venezuela SA PDVSA.UL, to meet U.S. sanctions imposed on the OPEC country, two
people close to the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.
    - Saudi Arabia is set to boost crude exports to China in 2019 as demand there grows and
after Saudi Aramco shifted strategy to boost its market share in the world's second biggest oil
consumer.
    - A Russian tanker violated international trade sanctions by transferring fuel to a North
Korean vessel at sea at least four times between October 2017 and May 2018, two crew members who
witnessed the transfers said.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                            
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE         Change   % Change    Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  79.07     1.25        1.61        77.82  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -2.35     0.05       -2.08        -2.40  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 79.56     1.24        1.58        78.32  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -1.86     0.04       -2.11        -1.90  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 80.47     1.29        1.63        79.18  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -0.95     0.09       -8.65        -1.04  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                81.26     1.21        1.51        80.05  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      -0.16     0.01       -5.88        -0.17  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      79.38     1.16        1.48        78.22  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -0.22     0.04      -15.38        -0.26  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                            
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay)
