Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins drop despite weaker crude prices

SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell on Wednesday even as prices of raw material crude weakened, while cash discounts for the industrial fuel were unchanged amid sluggish buying interest for physical cargoes. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped 63 cents to $3.50 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as potential OPEC+ plans to deepen supply cuts were overshadowed by demand concerns exacerbated by a possible second wave of coronavirus infections as countries ease lockdowns. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have slumped 70% since March-end as coronavirus-led travel restrictions rattled transportation demand, while traders said the regional market remains awash with supplies with lack of arbitrage opportunities. "Globally, diesel cracks are now approaching their weakest points since at least the summer of 2016, if not 2009, and are now beginning to give a clear signal that refinery utilisation needs to be kept in check, despite some optimism growing over improving end-user demand going forward," JBC Energy said on Wednesday. "With jet/kero anyway in the doldrums and only a mild uptick in demand fortunes expected here in the short-term, middle distillates appear to be taking on the role of refinery utilisation restraint even as gasoline cracks begin to improve," the Vienna-based consultancy said in a note. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were unchanged at $1.35 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $2.06 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.12 a barrel on Tuesday. Jet fuel cracks in Singapore were at a discount of $3 a barrel to Dubai crude on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's minus $2.26 per barrel. INDONESIA BIODIESEL PROGRAMME - The Indonesian government is considering alternate plans to increase subsidies for the country's ambitious biodiesel programme after crude oil prices tumbled, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday. - A historic crash in oil prices this year has widened the cost difference between standard diesel fuel and the fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), making biodiesel more expensive to be subsidised. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 12.6% to 5.5 million barrels in the week to May 11, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.3 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 140% higher as compared with a year earlier. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks rose while gasoline stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.7 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 2.9 million barrels. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - OPEC and its allies want to maintain existing oil cuts beyond June when the OPEC+ group is next due to meet to shore up prices and demand, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, four OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday. - U.S. oil demand is set to crash by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 to 18.3 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic restricts movement across the world and erodes fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 28.36 -1.31 -4.42 29.67 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.53 -0.02 0.44 -4.51 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 28.90 -1.26 -4.18 30.16 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.99 0.03 -0.75 -4.02 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 29.06 -1.31 -4.31 30.37 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.83 -0.02 0.52 -3.81 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 31.54 -1.29 -3.93 32.83 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.35 0.00 0.00 -1.35 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 23.82 -1.30 -5.18 25.12 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.06 0.06 -2.83 -2.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)