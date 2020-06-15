Energy
June 15, 2020 / 10:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins gain amid tepid demand

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for gasoil climbed on Monday, helped
by weaker raw material crude prices and emerging pockets of industrial demand with more
countries easing coronavirus lockdowns.
    Traders, however, remain concerned increasing run rates at regional refineries would add to
the existing high inventory levels, putting pressure on the lukewarm market.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content rose to
$6.46 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 64 cents higher than Friday.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have jumped 87% in the past month, after
hitting a record low of $1.77 per barrel on May 5.
    The gasoil market is "pretty tight at the moment" with limited Chinese exports, a
Singapore-based middle distillates trader said, adding that he expected the market to remain
supported in the near-term.
    Gasoil exports from China are estimated to be around 100,000 tonnes so far in June, but the
total for the month is likely to be higher than May's 529,000 tonnes as refinery runs return to
normal levels of above 90%, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed on Thursday.
    Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 67 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes, the highest since Feb. 12.
    
    CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT RISES TO NEAR PEAK RATES IN MAY
    - China's crude oil throughput in May rose 8.2% from a year earlier as independent refiners
increased their processing to meet the recovery in fuel demand following the easing of
coronavirus lockdowns.
    - China processed 57.9 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 13.63
million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released
showed. That is the second-highest volume ever on a tonnes basis.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil slumped on Monday, extending last week's losses, as new coronavirus infections hit
China, Japan and the United States, increasing concerns that a resurgence of the virus could
weigh on the recovery of fuel demand.
    
    ASSESSMENTS    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                42.70     0.31       0.73       42.39  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.53     0.01      -0.65       -1.54  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               43.48     0.31       0.72       43.17  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -0.75     0.01      -1.32       -0.76  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               44.28     0.42       0.96       43.86  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      0.06     0.13    -185.71       -0.07  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              44.90     0.37       0.83       44.53  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     0.67     0.07      11.67        0.60  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    39.57     0.00       0.00       39.57  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.59    -0.10      20.41       -0.49  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below