Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins gain amid tepid demand

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for gasoil climbed on Monday, helped by weaker raw material crude prices and emerging pockets of industrial demand with more countries easing coronavirus lockdowns. Traders, however, remain concerned increasing run rates at regional refineries would add to the existing high inventory levels, putting pressure on the lukewarm market. Refining margins, or cracks, for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content rose to $6.46 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 64 cents higher than Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have jumped 87% in the past month, after hitting a record low of $1.77 per barrel on May 5. The gasoil market is "pretty tight at the moment" with limited Chinese exports, a Singapore-based middle distillates trader said, adding that he expected the market to remain supported in the near-term. Gasoil exports from China are estimated to be around 100,000 tonnes so far in June, but the total for the month is likely to be higher than May's 529,000 tonnes as refinery runs return to normal levels of above 90%, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed on Thursday. Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 67 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since Feb. 12. CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT RISES TO NEAR PEAK RATES IN MAY - China's crude oil throughput in May rose 8.2% from a year earlier as independent refiners increased their processing to meet the recovery in fuel demand following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. - China processed 57.9 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 13.63 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released showed. That is the second-highest volume ever on a tonnes basis. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil slumped on Monday, extending last week's losses, as new coronavirus infections hit China, Japan and the United States, increasing concerns that a resurgence of the virus could weigh on the recovery of fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.70 0.31 0.73 42.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.53 0.01 -0.65 -1.54 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.48 0.31 0.72 43.17 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.75 0.01 -1.32 -0.76 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 44.28 0.42 0.96 43.86 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.06 0.13 -185.71 -0.07 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.90 0.37 0.83 44.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.67 0.07 11.67 0.60 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 39.57 0.00 0.00 39.57 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.59 -0.10 20.41 -0.49 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)