Energy
December 16, 2019 / 10:43 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins gain as crude prices dip

7 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Monday,
partly helped by weaker raw material crude prices, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel
rose.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 parts per million (ppm) sulphur
content rose to $15.01 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up
from $14.23 per barrel on Friday.
    Cash premiums for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 60 cents per
barrel over Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with 55 cents per barrel in the previous
session on Friday.
    The front-month time spread for 10ppm gasoil widened its backwardated
structure by 9 cents to trade at a premium of 37 cents a barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed.
    Backwardation, when the front-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, makes
it uneconomical to store the product, resulting in a drawdown in inventories. 
    It is usually seen as a sign that the market is rebalancing and prices are likely to head
higher in future months.
    While availability of ample supplies has been hurting the gasoil market in the region, it is
expected to get a major boost in the coming weeks as the shipping industry switches to cleaner
marine fuels starting in January.
    New International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules require shippers to reduce the sulphur
content in fuels used in their vessels from next year. A section of ship-owners is expected to
switch to marine gasoil (MGO) to comply with the regulations.
    Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel rose to $14.76 per barrel over Dubai
crude on Monday, compared with $14.08 a barrel on Friday.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 35 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with 40 cents on Friday.  
    
    CHINA NOV REFINERY OUTPUT NEAR RECORD 
    - China's crude oil throughput in November rose 10.1% year-on-year to the second-highest on
record, as refineries in the world's no. 2 oil consumer ramped up production amid steady profit
margins.
    - Crude processing volumes reached 56.08 million tonnes, equivalent to about 13.65 million
barrels per day (bpd), National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. That was a fraction
below the record 13.75 million bpd hit in September, and up from October's 13.62 million bpd.
    - The robust throughput level came as China, the world's top oil importer, brought in a
record volume of imported crude last month at 11.13 million bpd. 
    - Output was bolstered by new mega-refining complexes such as those of Hengli Petrochemical
Co Ltd and Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co, as well as higher runs at independent
plants as they returned from maintenance outages.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals.
    - For more information, please click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices on Monday slid from near three-month highs hit last week as investors searched
for clarity beyond the initial impact of a trade deal between the United States and China that
is expected to boost flows between the top two global economies.
    - U.S. energy firms added rigs for the first time in eight weeks even as producers followed
through on plans to cut spending on new drilling. 
    Companies added 4 oil rigs in the week to Dec. 13, bringing the total count to 667, energy
services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               76.70     1.37       1.82       75.33  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.21     0.09      -3.91       -2.30  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              77.30     1.37       1.80       75.93  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.61     0.09      -5.29       -1.70  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              78.55     1.37       1.78       77.18  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.36     0.09     -20.00       -0.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             79.51     1.33       1.70       78.18  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.60     0.05       9.09        0.55  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   79.00     1.40       1.80       77.60  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    0.35    -0.05     -12.50        0.40  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below