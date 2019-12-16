Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins gain as crude prices dip

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Monday, partly helped by weaker raw material crude prices, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel rose. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 parts per million (ppm) sulphur content rose to $15.01 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $14.23 per barrel on Friday. Cash premiums for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 60 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with 55 cents per barrel in the previous session on Friday. The front-month time spread for 10ppm gasoil widened its backwardated structure by 9 cents to trade at a premium of 37 cents a barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Backwardation, when the front-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, makes it uneconomical to store the product, resulting in a drawdown in inventories. It is usually seen as a sign that the market is rebalancing and prices are likely to head higher in future months. While availability of ample supplies has been hurting the gasoil market in the region, it is expected to get a major boost in the coming weeks as the shipping industry switches to cleaner marine fuels starting in January. New International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules require shippers to reduce the sulphur content in fuels used in their vessels from next year. A section of ship-owners is expected to switch to marine gasoil (MGO) to comply with the regulations. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel rose to $14.76 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, compared with $14.08 a barrel on Friday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 35 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with 40 cents on Friday. CHINA NOV REFINERY OUTPUT NEAR RECORD - China's crude oil throughput in November rose 10.1% year-on-year to the second-highest on record, as refineries in the world's no. 2 oil consumer ramped up production amid steady profit margins. - Crude processing volumes reached 56.08 million tonnes, equivalent to about 13.65 million barrels per day (bpd), National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. That was a fraction below the record 13.75 million bpd hit in September, and up from October's 13.62 million bpd. - The robust throughput level came as China, the world's top oil importer, brought in a record volume of imported crude last month at 11.13 million bpd. - Output was bolstered by new mega-refining complexes such as those of Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd and Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co, as well as higher runs at independent plants as they returned from maintenance outages. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices on Monday slid from near three-month highs hit last week as investors searched for clarity beyond the initial impact of a trade deal between the United States and China that is expected to boost flows between the top two global economies. - U.S. energy firms added rigs for the first time in eight weeks even as producers followed through on plans to cut spending on new drilling. Companies added 4 oil rigs in the week to Dec. 13, bringing the total count to 667, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.70 1.37 1.82 75.33 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.21 0.09 -3.91 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.30 1.37 1.80 75.93 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.61 0.09 -5.29 -1.70 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.55 1.37 1.78 77.18 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.36 0.09 -20.00 -0.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.51 1.33 1.70 78.18 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.60 0.05 9.09 0.55 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 79.00 1.40 1.80 77.60 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.35 -0.05 -12.50 0.40 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Jan Harvey)