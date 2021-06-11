Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins gain on tighter supplies

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10
ppm gasoil rose for a second consecutive session on Friday as
seasonal refinery turnarounds have tightened supplies, although
regional demand continues to remain lacklustre due to COVID-19
restrictions.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil
 rose to $8.70 per barrel over Dubai crude during
Asian trading hours, compared with $8.60 per barrel a day
earlier.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have
gained about 26% in the last couple of months, Refinitiv Eikon
data showed.
    Despite limited arbitrage opportunities, the gasoil market
would likely hold steady in the short term as export volumes
from India as well as China are expected to remain low until
refineries start ramping up rates, trade sources said.
    Middle distillate inventories in Singapore have slumped to
their lowest level in more than 16 months this week, Enterprise
Singapore data showed on Thursday.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
GO10-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 11  cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Friday.
    
    CHINA'S TEAPOTS SNAP UP FUEL OIL
    - China's independent refineries are snapping up fuel oil,
resuming imports after a nearly five-year hiatus, as Beijing's
crackdown on crude oil quota trading along with new fuel taxes
limit refinery feedstock options.
    - Five companies, including four refineries based in
Shandong province and one local trader, booked 5.2 million
barrels of fuel oil from Russia and the Middle East in recent
few weeks for deliveries from late June through July, four
traders and two refinery officials familiar with the
transactions told Reuters.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub
STK-GO-ARA dropped 7.4% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week
ended June 10, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global
showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dipped 2.1% this
week to 1.1 million tonnes.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose on Friday to fresh multi-year highs and
were set for their third weekly jump on expectations of a
recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the United States
as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                76.36     0.66       0.87        75.7  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.36     0.09      -3.67       -2.45  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               76.46     0.66       0.87        75.8  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.26     0.09      -3.83       -2.35  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               76.64     0.68       0.90       75.96  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.08     0.11      -5.02       -2.19  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              78.61     0.56       0.72       78.05  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.11    -0.01      10.00        -0.1  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    75.91      0.5       0.66       75.41  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.35     0.06     -14.63       -0.41  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;)
