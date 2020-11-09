Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins hit 4-week high

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their strongest level in four weeks on Monday, but traders were worried the regional market would likely remain awash with supplies for the remainder of the year. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $4.24 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, a level not seen since Oct. 12. This compares with Friday's $4.06 per barrel. Refiners in China and India are ramping up output to meet improving domestic demand, but a persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in some markets would hurt any substantial demand recovery in the short term, market watchers said. With Chinese refiners expected to increase gasoil exports in coming weeks as they try to exhaust their export quotas for the year, traders said the barrels would likely remain trapped within the region as the East-West arbitrage window remains shut. China's gasoil exports are expected to be around 1.5 million to 2 million tonnes per month in November and December, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 34 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with 35 cents per barrel on Friday. CHINA'S CRUDE OIL IMPORTS DROP IN OCT - China's crude oil imports slipped 12.2% in October from the prior month as refiners hit the brakes after months of a buying frenzy that had raised crude inventory to a near-full level, and as independent refineries run out of import quotas. - China, the world's No.1 crude oil importer, bought 42.56 million tonnes of the resource last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That is equal to 10 million barrels per day (bpd). SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.97 0.17 0.40 42.80 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.23 0.10 -7.52 -1.33 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.35 0.22 0.51 43.13 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.85 0.15 -15.00 -1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.54 0.17 0.39 43.37 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.66 0.10 -13.16 -0.76 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.86 0.08 0.18 43.78 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.34 0.01 -2.86 -0.35 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.70 0.14 0.33 42.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 0.17 -77.27 -0.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)