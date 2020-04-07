Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins hit lowest on record

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Tuesday, slipping to their lowest level on record, battered by ample supplies and persistent weakness in demand due to the coronavirus-led lockdowns across the region. Refining margins or crack spreads for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content plunged to $6.09 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest on record in Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have slumped 62% this year, were at $6.85 per barrel a day earlier. Gasoil cracks have come under pressure over the last one week as refineries ramped up yields for the industrial fuel, as margins for other transportation fuels such as gasoline and jet fuel plunged to record lows, trade sources said. Diesel profit margins bucked the downward spiral engulfing jet fuel and gasoline for quite some time, thanks to industrial activity. But that support is fast eroding, traders said. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $1.55 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, the biggest discounts since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.36 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $2.90 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with Monday's discount of $3.07 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2008. Refining margins jet fuel were at $3.01 a barrel below Dubai crude on Tuesday, compared with minus $1.15 a barrel on Monday. OIL STORAGE UNECONOMICAL DESPITE HEFTY SUPPLIES - Traders seeking to store oil have put their plans on hold this week after prompt Brent crude futures surged against future months and made storage uneconomical, despite overwhelming supplies in the market, industry sources said on Tuesday. - Front-month Brent crude prices have jumped since Friday on expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia may strike a deal to cut output and support prices. - That has created a growing disconnect with physical markets, where traders are struggling with unsold supplies from previous months after the coronavirus pandemic destroyed demand. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil rose on Tuesday amid hope that the world's biggest producers of crude will agree to cut output as the coronavirus pandemic crushes demand, even as analysts warn a global recession may be deeper than expected and big production cuts will be needed. - Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut production at a Thursday meeting but only if the United States joins the effort, aimed at coping with the disastrous effect of the coronavirus on fuel demand, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 33.55 -1.00 -2.89 34.55 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.25 -0.74 16.41 -4.51 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 33.58 -1.00 -2.89 34.58 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.22 -0.74 16.52 -4.48 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 33.84 -0.79 -2.28 34.63 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.96 -0.53 11.96 -4.43 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 37.25 -0.45 -1.19 37.70 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.55 -0.19 13.97 -1.36 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 26.34 -0.87 -3.20 27.21 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.90 0.17 -5.54 -3.07 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)