April 7, 2020 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins hit lowest on record

    SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Tuesday,
slipping to their lowest level on record, battered by ample supplies and persistent weakness in
demand due to the coronavirus-led lockdowns across the region.
    Refining margins or crack spreads for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
plunged to $6.09 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest on record in
Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have slumped 62% this year, were
at $6.85 per barrel a day earlier.
    Gasoil cracks have come under pressure over the last one week as refineries ramped up yields
for the industrial fuel, as margins for other transportation fuels such as gasoline and jet fuel
plunged to record lows, trade sources said.
    Diesel profit margins bucked the downward spiral engulfing jet fuel and gasoline for quite
some time, thanks to industrial activity. But that support is fast eroding, traders said.

    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $1.55 per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Monday, the biggest discounts since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil
in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.36 a barrel on Monday.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $2.90 per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with Monday's discount of $3.07 per barrel, a level not
seen since August 2008.
    Refining margins jet fuel were at $3.01 a barrel below Dubai crude on Tuesday,
compared with minus $1.15 a barrel on Monday.
    
    OIL STORAGE UNECONOMICAL DESPITE HEFTY SUPPLIES
    - Traders seeking to store oil have put their plans on hold this week after prompt Brent
crude futures surged against future months and made storage uneconomical, despite overwhelming
supplies in the market, industry sources said on Tuesday.
    - Front-month Brent crude prices have jumped since Friday on expectations that Saudi
Arabia and Russia may strike a deal to cut output and support prices. 
    - That has created a growing disconnect with physical markets, where traders are struggling
with unsold supplies from previous months after the coronavirus pandemic destroyed demand.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil rose on Tuesday amid hope that the world's biggest producers of crude will agree to
cut output as the coronavirus pandemic crushes demand, even as analysts warn a global recession
may be deeper than expected and big production cuts will be needed.
    - Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut
production at a Thursday meeting but only if the United States joins the effort, aimed at coping
with the disastrous effect of the coronavirus on fuel demand, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters
on Monday.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               33.55    -1.00      -2.89       34.55  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -5.25    -0.74      16.41       -4.51  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              33.58    -1.00      -2.89       34.58  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -5.22    -0.74      16.52       -4.48  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              33.84    -0.79      -2.28       34.63  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -4.96    -0.53      11.96       -4.43  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             37.25    -0.45      -1.19       37.70  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -1.55    -0.19      13.97       -1.36  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   26.34    -0.87      -3.20       27.21  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -2.90     0.17      -5.54       -3.07  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
