Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins hover close to multi-month high

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped on Thursday, but stayed within close sight of a more than seven-month high touched in the previous session. The gasoil market has strengthened in recent weeks, partly buoyed by expectations for tighter supplies in coming months as refineries enter spring turnarounds, while transportation demand is expected to pick up as countries increasingly ease mobility restrictions. Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped to $7.01 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with Wednesday's $7.37 per barrel, which was the highest since June 17. The cracks have climbed 5.7% this week. "The strength in Asia's gasoil complex is largely attributed to strong recoveries in China and India. Further expansions in factory activities in several countries will support a recovery in industrial demand," said Sandy Kwa of energy consultancy FGE. "We expect overall gasoil demand in Asia to recover to pre-pandemic levels sometime in the third quarter of 2021." Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a discount of 4 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, hurt by weaker deal values in the physical trade window. The spot differentials were at a premium of 5 cents per barrel a day earlier. The Feb/March time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore remained in backwardation to trade at 20 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 5, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 790,000-barrel drop. - Oil prices fell on Thursday, giving up some of the recent strong gains on profit-taking and speculation that the market's strength could tempt producers like Saudi Arabia to reduce output by less. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.83 -0.14 -0.21 65.97 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.46 0.05 -3.31 -1.51 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.93 -0.14 -0.21 66.07 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.36 0.05 -3.55 -1.41 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.2 -0.14 -0.21 66.34 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.09 0.05 -4.39 -1.14 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.25 -0.28 -0.41 67.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 -0.09 -180.00 0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.32 -0.19 -0.29 64.51 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 0 0.00 -0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)