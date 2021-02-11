Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins hover close to multi-month high

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped on Thursday,
but stayed within close sight of a more than seven-month high touched in the previous session.
    The gasoil market has strengthened in recent weeks, partly buoyed by expectations for
tighter supplies in coming months as refineries enter spring turnarounds, while transportation
demand is expected to pick up as countries increasingly ease mobility restrictions.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped to $7.01 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with Wednesday's $7.37 per barrel, which was
the highest since June 17. The cracks have climbed 5.7% this week.
    "The strength in Asia's gasoil complex is largely attributed to strong recoveries in China
and India. Further expansions in factory activities in several countries will support a recovery
in industrial demand," said Sandy Kwa of energy consultancy FGE.
    "We expect overall gasoil demand in Asia to recover to pre-pandemic levels sometime in the
third quarter of 2021."
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a
discount of 4 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, hurt by weaker deal values in the
physical trade window. The spot differentials were at a premium of 5 cents per barrel a day
earlier.
    The Feb/March time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore remained in
backwardation to trade at 20 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7
million barrels in the week to Feb. 5, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 790,000-barrel drop.
    - Oil prices fell on Thursday, giving up some of the recent strong gains on profit-taking
and speculation that the market's strength could tempt producers like Saudi Arabia to reduce
output by less.
    
    ASSESSMENTS 
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               65.83    -0.14      -0.21       65.97  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.46     0.05      -3.31       -1.51  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              65.93    -0.14      -0.21       66.07  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.36     0.05      -3.55       -1.41  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               66.2    -0.14      -0.21       66.34  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.09     0.05      -4.39       -1.14  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             67.25    -0.28      -0.41       67.53  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.04    -0.09    -180.00        0.05  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   64.32    -0.19      -0.29       64.51  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.05        0       0.00       -0.05  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
