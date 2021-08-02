Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins jump to near 2-mth high

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a near two-month high on Monday, buoyed by weaker feedstock crude prices and limited supplies. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $8.73 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest level since June 4. They were at $7.69 per barrel on Friday. Supply in the regional gasoil market remains relatively tight due to lower export volumes from China and India, while localised coronavirus restrictions have not dented demand as they did during the full-scale lockdowns last year, market watchers said. Steady arbitrage shipments to the West would likely provide support to the Asian gasoil market through the second half of the year, industry analysts said. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a narrow discount of 2 cents per barrel on Monday, compared with a 4-cent premium on Friday. INDIA PRODUCT SALES - India's daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels last month as states relaxed COVID-19 related lockdowns while gasoil sales were low, signalling subdued industrial activity in July, showed preliminary sales data of state fuel retailers. - Daily sales of gasoline rose to 76,500 tonnes in July, a jump of about 3.6% over the corresponding 2019 period and 5.7% over June this year, preliminary industry data showed on Friday. - Daily gasoil sales, which account for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy, was about 10.9% less than the same period in 2019, data showed. It was about 3.5% lower than daily gasoil sales in June. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China's economy resurfaced after a survey showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.18 -0.63 -0.80 78.81 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.32 -0.05 2.20 -2.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.28 -0.63 -0.80 78.91 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.22 -0.05 2.30 -2.17 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.49 -0.63 -0.80 79.12 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.01 -0.05 2.55 -1.96 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.48 -0.64 -0.79 81.12 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.02 -0.06 -150.00 0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.33 -0.42 -0.53 78.75 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.19 -0.03 18.75 -0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)