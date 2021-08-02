Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins jump to near 2-mth high

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a near
two-month high on Monday, buoyed by weaker feedstock crude prices and limited supplies.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $8.73 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest level since June 4. They were at
$7.69 per barrel on Friday.
    Supply in the regional gasoil market remains relatively tight due to lower export volumes
from China and India, while localised coronavirus restrictions have not dented demand as they
did during the full-scale lockdowns last year, market watchers said.
    Steady arbitrage shipments to the West would likely provide support to the Asian gasoil
market through the second half of the year, industry analysts said.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a narrow
discount of 2 cents per barrel on Monday, compared with a 4-cent premium on Friday.
    
    INDIA PRODUCT SALES
    - India's daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels last month as states
relaxed COVID-19 related lockdowns while gasoil sales were low, signalling subdued industrial
activity in July, showed preliminary sales data of state fuel retailers.
    - Daily sales of gasoline rose to 76,500 tonnes in July, a jump of about 3.6% over the
corresponding 2019 period and 5.7% over June this year, preliminary industry data showed on
Friday.
    - Daily gasoil sales, which account for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel
consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy, was
about 10.9% less than the same period in 2019, data showed. It was about 3.5% lower than daily
gasoil sales in June.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China's economy resurfaced after a survey
showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer,
with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               78.18    -0.63      -0.80       78.81  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.32    -0.05       2.20       -2.27  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              78.28    -0.63      -0.80       78.91  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.22    -0.05       2.30       -2.17  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              78.49    -0.63      -0.80       79.12  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -2.01    -0.05       2.55       -1.96  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             80.48    -0.64      -0.79       81.12  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.02    -0.06    -150.00        0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   78.33    -0.42      -0.53       78.75  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.19    -0.03      18.75       -0.16  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
