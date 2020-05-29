Energy
May 29, 2020 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins post weekly decline

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell on Friday
despite weaker raw material crude prices, but traders were hopeful regional demand would pick up
pace as coronavirus restrictions ease over the next few weeks.
    High inventories despite refinery run cuts and lack of arbitrage opportunities, however, are
still lingering concerns in the gasoil market, trade sources said.
    "The region is still adequately supplied for now... I reckon the anticipated demand increase
would depend on how the easing of lockdown goes," a Singapore-based trader said.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, was around minus $6 per tonne on Friday, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed. 
    Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below,
though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, according to traders.
    Refining margins or cracks for 10ppm gasoil dropped to $3.32 per barrel over
Dubai crude, down from Thursday's $4.45 a barrel. The gasoil cracks have slumped 31% this week.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 41 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, 9 cents lower than Thursday.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 77 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes, compared with 83 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.3% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to May 28, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 7.7% to 910,000 tonnes, the data showed.
    - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 21% higher, while gasoil inventories
dropped 7%.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal
    
    TENDERS
    - India's Nayara Energy has offered 65,000-70,000 tonnes of high density diesel with maximum
sulphur content of 500 ppm for June 26-30 loading from the port of Vadinar in western India.
    - The tender closes on May 29 and has a same-day validity.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               35.66     0.07       0.20       35.59  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -3.30     0.05      -1.49       -3.35  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              36.56     0.07       0.19       36.49  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.40     0.05      -2.04       -2.45  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              37.11     0.21       0.57       36.90  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.85     0.19      -9.31       -2.04  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             38.54     0.09       0.23       38.45  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.41     0.09     -18.00       -0.50  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   33.97     0.12       0.35       33.85  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.77     0.06      -7.23       -0.83  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below