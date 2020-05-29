Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins post weekly decline

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell on Friday despite weaker raw material crude prices, but traders were hopeful regional demand would pick up pace as coronavirus restrictions ease over the next few weeks. High inventories despite refinery run cuts and lack of arbitrage opportunities, however, are still lingering concerns in the gasoil market, trade sources said. "The region is still adequately supplied for now... I reckon the anticipated demand increase would depend on how the easing of lockdown goes," a Singapore-based trader said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, was around minus $6 per tonne on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, according to traders. Refining margins or cracks for 10ppm gasoil dropped to $3.32 per barrel over Dubai crude, down from Thursday's $4.45 a barrel. The gasoil cracks have slumped 31% this week. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 41 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, 9 cents lower than Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 77 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 83 cents per barrel a day earlier. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.3% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to May 28, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 7.7% to 910,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 21% higher, while gasoil inventories dropped 7%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal TENDERS - India's Nayara Energy has offered 65,000-70,000 tonnes of high density diesel with maximum sulphur content of 500 ppm for June 26-30 loading from the port of Vadinar in western India. - The tender closes on May 29 and has a same-day validity. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 35.66 0.07 0.20 35.59 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.30 0.05 -1.49 -3.35 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.56 0.07 0.19 36.49 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.40 0.05 -2.04 -2.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 37.11 0.21 0.57 36.90 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.85 0.19 -9.31 -2.04 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 38.54 0.09 0.23 38.45 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.41 0.09 -18.00 -0.50 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 33.97 0.12 0.35 33.85 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.77 0.06 -7.23 -0.83 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)