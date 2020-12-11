Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins post weekly rise

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Friday, posting their seventh consecutive weekly gain, but the pace of demand recovery is expected to take a hit as several regional economies continue to battle COVID-19 infections. Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 25 cents to $6.04 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, lingering close to a multi-month high of $6.40 touched earlier in the week. "I don't see much movement in the (gasoil) cracks in the last month of 2020. This is because the hope for next year will prevent downside," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta. "There will be no change in physical demand immediately. And traders are not likely to lay on fresh positions this late in the year." Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have increased 2.7% this week, which is a weaker growth compared to a 16% rise last week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The slowdown in demand from renewed lockdown measures in some markets would increase the regional gasoil surplus, market watchers said, while India's gasoil exports are expected to be elevated in coming weeks with strong refinery runs in the country. Diesel exports from India this month are well on track to exceed November's 2.2 million tonnes, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 11 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 8-cent discount a day earlier. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 5.4% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 10, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 11.8% to 995,000 tonnes. - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories gained 6.6%, while jet fuel stocks rose 47.2%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 54.39 1.58 2.99 52.81 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.39 -0.01 0.72 -1.38 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 54.69 1.58 2.97 53.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.09 -0.01 0.93 -1.08 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 54.84 1.58 2.97 53.26 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.94 -0.01 1.08 -0.93 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 55.68 1.57 2.90 54.11 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 -0.03 37.50 -0.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 53.76 1.54 2.95 52.22 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 -0.04 18.18 -0.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)