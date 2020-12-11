Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins post weekly rise

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Friday,
posting their seventh consecutive weekly gain, but the pace of demand recovery is expected to
take a hit as several regional economies continue to battle COVID-19 infections.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 25 cents to $6.04 a barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trade, lingering close to a multi-month high of $6.40 touched
earlier in the week.
    "I don't see much movement in the (gasoil) cracks in the last month of 2020. This is because
the hope for next year will prevent downside," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy
consultancy Trifecta.
    "There will be no change in physical demand immediately. And traders are not likely to lay
on fresh positions this late in the year."
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have increased 2.7% this week, which is a
weaker growth compared to a 16% rise last week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. 
    The slowdown in demand from renewed lockdown measures in some markets would increase the
regional gasoil surplus, market watchers said, while India's gasoil exports are expected to be
elevated in coming weeks with strong refinery runs in the country.
    Diesel exports from India this month are well on track to exceed November's 2.2 million
tonnes, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 11 cents a
barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 8-cent discount a day earlier.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 5.4% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 10, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 11.8% to 995,000 tonnes.
    - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories gained 6.6%, while jet fuel stocks
rose 47.2%.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades    
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                54.39     1.58       2.99       52.81  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.39    -0.01       0.72       -1.38  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               54.69     1.58       2.97       53.11  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.09    -0.01       0.93       -1.08  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               54.84     1.58       2.97       53.26  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.94    -0.01       1.08       -0.93  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              55.68     1.57       2.90       54.11  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.11    -0.03      37.50       -0.08  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    53.76     1.54       2.95       52.22  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.26    -0.04      18.18       -0.22  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
