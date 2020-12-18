Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins rise for eighth week on industrial demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Friday,
posting their eighth consecutive weekly gain, as a rebound in manufacturing activity in the
region has bolstered industrial demand for the fuel.
    Revived transportation and industrial activity in China and India since September has helped
boost the gasoil market sentiment.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 9 cents to
$6.51 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their highest level since July 30.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have gained nearly 8% this week,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Some refiners have been blending jet fuel into the gasoil complex, but they are no longer
doing that, which might help tighten some of the gasoil supplies, market watchers said.  
    "The overlapping revival in regional air travel and seasonally higher demand for kerosene
for domestic heating in Korea and Japan has tightened regional diesel supplies as jet molecules
are withdrawn from the diesel pool," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note.
    But the gasoil cracks would likely continue to face some headwinds in the short-term as
refiners are expected to boost output heading into 2021, and the East-West gasoil arbitrage
window remains shut. 
    Gasoil flows from the East to West are not likely to pick up before the second quarter of
2021, analysts at Energy Aspects said.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $7.69 per tonne on Friday, which
typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments.
    Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below,
though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 2.1% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 17, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 8.9% to 906,000 tonnes.
    - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories have risen 10.8%, while jet fuel
stocks were 44% higher.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
