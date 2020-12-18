Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins rise for eighth week on industrial demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Friday, posting their eighth consecutive weekly gain, as a rebound in manufacturing activity in the region has bolstered industrial demand for the fuel. Revived transportation and industrial activity in China and India since September has helped boost the gasoil market sentiment. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 9 cents to $6.51 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their highest level since July 30. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have gained nearly 8% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Some refiners have been blending jet fuel into the gasoil complex, but they are no longer doing that, which might help tighten some of the gasoil supplies, market watchers said. "The overlapping revival in regional air travel and seasonally higher demand for kerosene for domestic heating in Korea and Japan has tightened regional diesel supplies as jet molecules are withdrawn from the diesel pool," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note. But the gasoil cracks would likely continue to face some headwinds in the short-term as refiners are expected to boost output heading into 2021, and the East-West gasoil arbitrage window remains shut. Gasoil flows from the East to West are not likely to pick up before the second quarter of 2021, analysts at Energy Aspects said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $7.69 per tonne on Friday, which typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 2.1% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Dec. 17, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 8.9% to 906,000 tonnes. - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories have risen 10.8%, while jet fuel stocks were 44% higher. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 55.85 -0.19 -0.34 56.04 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.40 -0.04 2.94 -1.36 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 56.10 -0.24 -0.43 56.34 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.15 -0.09 8.49 -1.06 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 56.18 -0.24 -0.43 56.42 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.07 -0.09 9.18 -0.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 57.21 -0.13 -0.23 57.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.05 0.01 -16.67 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 55.90 -0.08 -0.14 55.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.15 -0.01 7.14 -0.14 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)