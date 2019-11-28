Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins slip, front-month spread widens

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil dropped on Thursday, weighed down by ample regional supplies, while the front-month spread for the industrial fuel grade widened its backwardation. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $14.68 a barrel over Dubai crude, down from $14.80 a barrel on Wednesday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have come under pressure over the last one month amid weaker domestic demand in India and China. At least six LR2 tankers have been booked in recent days, each carrying a 90,000 tonne diesel cargo, to load in the Mideast Gulf, India and Asia Pacific in the first half of December with delivery options to Europe, shipping reports showed. But the gasoil market in the region is expected to get a major boost in coming weeks as the shipping industry switches to cleaner marine fuels starting in January. New regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) require shippers to reduce the sulphur content in fuels used in their vessels from next year, and a section of ship-owners is expected to switch to marine gasoil (MGO) to comply with the rules. The December/January time spread for 10ppm gasoil widened for a third consecutive session to a three-week high of 29 cents a barrel on Thursday, compared with 20 cents a day earlier. Backwardation, when the front-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, makes it uneconomical to store the product and leads to a drawdown in inventories. It is usually seen as a sign that prices are likely to head higher in future months. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed their discounts to 51 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 61 cents a barrel on Wednesday. Refining profit margins for jet fuel inched lower by 15 cents to $14 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell 6.2% to 10.9 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 27, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.1 million barrels so far this year, having averaged 9.6 million barrels a week in 2018, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 1.3% higher year-on-year. - Light distillate stocks rose 397,000 barrels to a three-week high of 11.2 million barrels in the week ended on Wednesday, while fuel oil stocks rose 954,000 barrels to a four-week high of 21.8 million barrels, Enterprise Singapore data showed. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week as the nation's production hit another record, while gasoline inventories jumped sharply, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. - Crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 22, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 418,000 barrels. - Refinery crude runs fell by 101,000 bpd as utilization rates fell by 0.2 percentage point to 89.3% of total capacity, EIA data showed. - After nine straight weeks of builds, distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 725,000 barrels, close to expectations for a 750,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One 10ppm gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil from BP for Dec. 21-25 loading at a parity to December Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Russia is likely to call on fellow oil producers to change the way Moscow's output is measured when most of the world's biggest oil-producing nations meet next month in Vienna, Russian and OPEC sources said. - Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose against expectations as production hit a record. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.41 -0.59 -0.80 74.00 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.22 0.03 -0.92 -3.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.98 -0.39 -0.52 74.37 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.65 0.23 -7.99 -2.88 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.31 -0.59 -0.77 76.90 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.32 0.03 -8.57 -0.35 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.76 -0.67 -0.87 77.43 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.13 -0.05 -27.78 0.18 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.62 -0.40 -0.53 76.02 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.51 0.10 -16.39 -0.61 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)