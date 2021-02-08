Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining profits surge to over 6-month high

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their highest level in over six months on Monday, supported by a steady demand in India and China, while upcoming spring turnarounds at regional refineries are expected to tighten supplies. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose 21 cents to $6.84 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since July 30. India's diesel year-on-year sales in January fell at their slowest pace in three months, indicating a gradual recovery in industrial growth. Meanwhile, China's efforts to keep people from travelling for Lunar New Year are not expected to derail its post-pandemic recovery, as migrant workers that have stayed put in major cities would allow industrial activities to resume quickly after the holidays, boosting diesel demand. Going forward, the overall strength in gasoil markets would largely be dependent on the pace and shape of global economic recoveries and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. "The timing of vaccinations will not be even across markets. However, most markets look to be targeting sometime around end-Q1 to mid-Q2 as the time to start first batch of vaccinations," Lee said, adding that any delays or issues with the vaccines would prove "highly detrimental" to the pace of recovery. Gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF was at a discount of 5 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 4-cent discount on Friday. HEDGE FUNDS BET ON OIL'S "BIG COMEBACK" - Hedge funds are turning bullish on oil once again, betting the pandemic and investors' environmental focus has severely damaged companies' ability to ramp up production. - Such limitations on supply would push prices to multi-year highs and keep them there for two years or more, several hedge funds said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Monday to their highest in just over a year, with Brent futures nudging past $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further U.S. economic stimulus measures to boost demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 64.62 0.91 1.43 63.71 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.61 -0.01 0.62 -1.6 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 64.72 0.91 1.43 63.81 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.51 -0.01 0.67 -1.5 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 64.99 0.91 1.42 64.08 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.24 -0.01 0.81 -1.23 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.18 0.91 1.39 65.27 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.05 -0.01 25.00 -0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.38 0.61 0.97 62.77 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.16 -0.01 6.67 -0.15 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)