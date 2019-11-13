Asia Distillates-Gasoil spot premiums dwindle, time-spread narrows

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Wednesday, plunging to their lowest in over 1-1/2 months, hurt by sloppy buying interest for physical cargoes amid plentiful supplies, while prompt-month spread for the industrial fuel narrowed its backwardation. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF fell for a seventh consecutive session to 30 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Sept. 25. They were at a premium of 39 cents a barrel on Tuesday. The prompt-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil on Wednesday traded at a premium of 15 cents a barrel, their narrowest since Sept. 13, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The spread was at 39 cents per barrel on Tuesday. In a backwardated market, the prompt-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, which makes it uneconomical to store the product and leads to a drawdown in inventories. It is usually seen as a sign that there is demand for the product and the market is rebalancing. But a narrowing backwardation indicates the market may flip back into contango -- the opposite of backwardation -- that tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil continued to drop on Wednesday to be at $14.27 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest levels in five months. The gasoil cracks were at $14.71 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel slumped to $14.61 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, their lowest in more than four months. The jet cracks were at $15.05 per barrel on Tuesday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 59 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a 56-cent discount in the previous session. The physical jet fuel market in the Singapore trading window remained muted with no bids or deals on Wednesday. SINOPEC PLANS 100-BARGE FLEET TO SHIP CLEANER MARINE FUEL - China's Sinopec Corp plans to build a fleet of 100 barges over the next three years to supply marine fuel compliant with new global emission standards, said a Chinese shipping executive with direct knowledge of the matter. - In what would be one of the top Asian refiner's biggest shipping investments, Sinopec hopes the fleet would serve its stated ambition to become a top regional supplier of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO). - Burning VLSFO is one of the options for shipowners when they have to switch to fuel that contains 0.5% sulphur from the current 3.5% in January under a mandate by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 4.7% from a week earlier to 3.2 million barrels in the week to Nov. 11, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 2.2 million barrels so far in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. This compares with a weekly average of 2.8 million barrels in 2018. - Compared with year-ago levels, weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were 6% higher. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals. - Singapore trader Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from PetroChina for Dec. 9-13 loading at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the balance of November Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Global oil demand growth is expected to slow from 2025 as fuel efficiency improves and the use of electrified vehicles increases but is unlikely to peak in the next two decades, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China faded, weighing on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand. - Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has appointed its first woman head of an overseas office, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Marwa al-Khuzaim will helm Aramco Asia Singapore from December, taking over from Nader al-Arfaj, they said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.50 -1.31 -1.82 71.81 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.60 -0.07 1.98 -3.53 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.64 -1.31 -1.82 71.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.46 -0.07 2.06 -3.39 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 73.58 -1.31 -1.75 74.89 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.52 -0.07 15.56 -0.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.41 -1.33 -1.76 75.74 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.30 -0.09 -23.08 0.39 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.61 -1.16 -1.55 74.77 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.59 -0.03 5.36 -0.56 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)